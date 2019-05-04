Cricket

IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - Live updates

Delhi Capitals eye big win
Delhi Capitals eye big win

New Delhi, May 4: Delhi Capitals host Rajasthan Royals at Feroz Shah Kotla where they will look for a big win to enhance their chances for a second-place finish in IPL 2019.

The Capitals, who have already sealed their play-offs spot, know a big win against the Royals will enhance their chances of featuring in Qualifier 1, giving them two shots at the final on May 12.

Delhi are currently sitting third with 16 points from 13 games, just behind Mumbai Indians (16 points) and table toppers CSK (18 points).

Rajasthan, meanwhile, are currently poised at seventh with 11 points from 13 games. While, a win against Delhi and favourable results from other remaining games may give them a slight chance to secure a play-off berth as the fourth team.

Both teams will be without key players. The visitors will be without Steve Smith, while the home side have lost key pacer Kagiso Rabada for rest of the tournament.

Here are the live updates for DC vs RR:

03:15 pm

With key pacer Kagiso Rabada out of the tournament, Delhi Capitals will bank on fellow South African in the pace department.

03:08 pm

The home side will target a big win to enhance their chances of a second place finish, while the visitors, who still have slight chance to qualify for the play-offs will also look for a win.

03:05 pm

Welcome to the live updates of Match no. 53: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals.

    Saturday, May 4, 2019, 14:58 [IST]
