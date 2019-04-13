Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: Dhoni was let off easily, should have been banned for 2-3 games: Sehwag

By Pti
msd

New Delhi, April 13: Former India opener Virender Sehwag feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni was let off easily for his angry outburst on umpire Ulhas Gandhe and he should have been "banned for two to three games" to set a proper example.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE | IPL 2019: MS Dhoni did not offend umpire Bruce Oxenford during on-field argument

Dhoni was docked only 50 percent of his match fees for entering the field of play to confront Gandhe for backtracking on a waist high no-ball. He has been criticised by one and all but Sehwag is the first A list former India cricketer to demand suspension for his one-time teammate.

"I feel Dhoni was let off easy and should have been banned for at least 2-3 games. Because if he did this, tomorrow another captain can do the same. Then what is the value of an umpire," Sehwag, known for his straight talk, was quoted as saying by the 'Cricbuzz' website.

Sehwag didn't mince words when he said that a fitting punishment would have set a precedent. "I feel he should have been banned for a few games by IPL to set an example. He should have stayed outside and instead have talked to the fourth umpire with the walkie talkie," Sehwag said.

"I feel he shouldn't have come to the ground when there are two CSK members already and they were equally inquisitive regarding the no-ball," he opined.

Dhoni's passion whenever he wears the yellow CSK jersey is unmatched and at times his involvement for his franchise in the cash-rich league shows. In fact, Sehwag cheekily mentioned that he has never seen the Indian skipper so agitated when he led India.

"Had he done this for the Indian team, I would have been happy. I have never seen him so angry during his captaincy days for the Indian team. So I feel he became a little too emotional for the Chennai team," Sehwag said.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: SVW 2 - 1 SCF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 21:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue