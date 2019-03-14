IPL 2019: Hardik Pandya copies MS Dhoni's trademark helicopter shot at Mumbai Indians nets

The Baroda cricketer, who was ruled out of the T20I and the ODI series against Australia due to lower back stiffness, has started adding a new weapon in his arsenal.

Cricketer has taken a leaf out of the book of veteran India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni to improve his batting skills. The 25-year-old has posted a video on his Twitter handle in which he could be seen attempting MS Dhoni's trademark 'helicopter shot'.

Hardik captioned the video, "Guess my inspiration behind this shot? 🚁 😍"

— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 14, 2019

Hardik was ruled out of the limited overs series against Australia as a precautionary measure and was subsequently replaced by Ravindra Jadeja in the 50-over squad. The seam bowling all-rounder along with his T20 specialist elder brother Krunal joined the MI camp at the Reliance Corporate Park cricket ground in Ghansoli, a senior franchise official told PTI.

The official informed that Hardik did "strength endurance training" on Tuesday (March 12) but refused to divulge any further information. Hardik, who has played 11 Tests, 45 ODIs and 38 T20s, had returned to action during the limited-overs series in New Zealand after being handed a provisional suspension for his sexist remarks during a TV chat show.

Hardik possibly would have played a few matches of the Mushtaq Ali T20 had Baroda qualified for the Super League. Led by Rohit Sharma, three-time champions Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 24 at the Wankhede stadium.

(With inputs from PTI)