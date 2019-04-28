IPL 2019: KKR vs MI: Live Updates: Mumbai look to seal playoff berth

Kolkata, April 28: Mumbai Indians will look to seal a playoff berth when they face an out-of-sorts Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2019 at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday (April 28). Skipper Rohit Sharma roared back to form with his first half-century of this IPL as Mumbai Indians crushed MS Dhoni-less Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs on Friday.

One win away from assuring their last-four berth, the Mumbai Indians will look forward to take on their 'bunny' Kolkata Knight Riders - against whom they have an eight-match winning streak in an 18-5 head-to-head record. The last time KKR had won against MI was four years ago.

With three matches left in the league stage, the two teams clash for the first time this season, with the return leg slated for May 5 in Mumbai. KKR are in the midst of a six-match losing streak and seemed to have lost the plot completely. Karthik led from the front with a career-best 97 not out to set a challenging 176 target for Rajasthan Royals in the last match as they looked to snap their losing streak but their pacers came a cropper and the visitors secured a thrilling three-wicket win.

Starting at elimination, KKR would hope for their batting and bowling to click as a unit with just three matches to go. At the moment nothing is going in favour of the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise, something that reminds of their disastrous show in 2009 when the team had lost nine in a row, in a 10-match winless run.

This will be KKR's last home match of the season and the team will look to win it for the fans who have come in huge numbers and packed the stadium in every match. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will look at captain Rohit to give them a flying start.

Auto Refresh Feeds 10 minutes to go for the toss We are minutes away from the toss!#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/4ZElHMBKHg — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 28, 2019 KKR's last home game this season: The support we've got here at Eden has been unreal. Thank you, #Kolkata 💜



Meanwhile, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai outfit heads into the match on a high note after defeating Chennai Super Kings in their previous outing by 46 runs. MI will look to seal a play-off berth with a win in Kolkata. The Dinesh Karthik-led team is staring at elimination and will hope to give their home fans something to cheer about in their last home game of the season. The second match of the Sunday double-header is just an hour away. The Kolkata Knight Riders will host the Mumbai Indians in match no. 47 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens.