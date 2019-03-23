IPL 2019: KKR vs SRH: Preview, where to watch: Warner, the cynosure of all eyes

Successful comeback
Even as his international ban will end on March 28, the left-handed opener is eligible to play in the franchise league and would be hoping to get into his zone to stake a claim in Australia's World Cup squad.
Warner went under the knife for an elbow injury in January during the Bangladesh Premier League but made a successful comeback for his Sydney club Randy Petes with a 77-ball century in a one-day game earlier this month.
Captain cool
Kane Williamson, who led them to runners-up finish in the Aussie's absence last season, will continue to captain Sunrisers.
Surisers, led by the captain cool fron New Zealand, is a team that is known for its depth and variation in bowling.
Bhuvi to lead pace attack
While Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead Sunrisers pace department, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan will be in charge of the spin attack.
Sunrisers have traded in Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma for Shikhar Dhawan, but the it remains to be seen how they overcome the Indian opener's departure.
Karthik the key
In KKR's camp, skipper Dinesh Karthik will look to make most of the IPL opportunity to get the selectors' attention.
Taking charge of the team after Gautam Gambhir's exit, Karthik led KKR to third place finish following their loss to SRH in the second eliminator last year.
KKR have roped in Carlos Brathwaite to go along side Andre Russell, Sunil Narine as they would look to reinforce their batting firepower with Chris Lynn.