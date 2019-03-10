IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders Players list: Complete squad of Dinesh Karthik-led KKR

Under the leadership of newly-appointed captain Dinesh Karthik, KKR did exceptionally well as they played quality cricket all through the season. KKR were eliminated by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the second qualifier but won hearts with their consistent show.

Performance of seasoned campaigners like Karthik, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Kuldeep Yadav, Andre Russell, and Robin Uthappa helped Knight Riders put up such a show. The team comprises two big match winners in Russel and Narine. These two Windies cricketers are T20 specialists and an asset to the side.

Karthik's lead from the front attitude was a highlight of IPL 2018 as the team management shocked everyone with its decision to make the Tamil Nadu cricketer as their captain. Karthik - a veteran cricketer - didn't disappoint as his moves. The way he showed his faith in and gave confidence to freshmen like Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi and Prasidh Krishna was commendable.

They have made some interesting purchases in the IPL Auction 2019 and the team looks balanced. KKR would be aiming to start the campaign on a positive note in this season.

Here's all you need to know about KKR in IPL 2019:

Homeground: Eden Gardens

Coach: Jacques Kallis

Squad Strength: 21 (8 overseas)

Players Bought in IPL Auction 2019:

Carlos Brathwaite

Lockie Ferguson

Joe Denly

Harry Gurney

Nikhil Shankar Naik

Shrikant Mundhe

Prithvi Raj Yarra

Anrich Nortje

Retained Players: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine.