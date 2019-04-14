IPL 2019: KKR Vs CSK: Live Updates: Tahir's four-for helps Chennai to restrict Kolkata to 161/8; Lynn top-scores 82

Kolkata, April 14: Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings will look to improve their performance at Eden Gardens when they face Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (April 14) in the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.
MS Dhoni-led CSK haven't fared well against KKR in the latter's backyard and the hosts would be aiming to continue their home dominance against the Yellow Army. CSK haven't won a single match at Eden Gardens since 2013.
The home side's consistency has suddenly taken a beating after two defeats on the trot, first in Chennai and then against Delhi Capitals the other night. The Knight Riders, hence, would be under immense pressure to arrest the slide when they face the mighty Chennai. They are placed at the second position in the points table at the moment but another loss will push them to the sixth spot.
KKR are looking over-dependent on Andre Russell and Chennai would be hoping to crack the Russell code to put some extra pressure on the hosts.
Chennai's batting, on the other hand, also looks overtly dependent on their captain cool MS Dhoni. Dhoni has been doing the bulk of scoring for CSK and he would be hoping for a better show from their batsman.
Dhoni was in the spotlight in the previous game after he rushed on the field to protest against umpire Ulhas Gandhe's flip-flop on the no-ball against Rajasthan Royals. Although Dhoni escaped a ban and was let off with a 50 per cent fine on his match fee for an unprecedented confrontation with the umpires the former cricketers came down heavily on India's two-time World Cup-winning captain for his actions, saying he set a wrong precedent
When these two teams last faced each other in 2018, young Shubman Gill scored his maiden IPL fifty. Gill slammed a fifty in the last game and team would be hoping for an improved show against CSK.
Here are the live updates from the match between KKR and CSK:
KKR are some 20-25 runs short but their bowlers are capable of defending this total.
In aiming for 20-25 runs more than par score, KKR have finished 20-25 runs fewer attempting to hit the leather off the ball methinks— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 14, 2019
Wicket! Kuldeep Yadav (0) has been run out by Shardul. KKR end their innings at 161/8 in 20 overs. This is some come back from CSK bowlers and they conceded just 19 runs from last 4 overs.
Wicket! Shubman Gill (15) gives a straight catch to Jadeja in the deep. Shardul gets a wicket. KKR 161/7 in 19.5 overs.
0,1,1,0,1,1! Just 4 runs came from Deepak Chahar's final over. Some come back from the speedster after going for runs in this first three overs. KKR - 157/6 after 19 overs.
1,W,1,1,0,1! 4 runs and a wicket came in that over bowled by Shardul Thakur. He's over-shadowed Deepak Chahar in this match. KKR - 153/6 after 18 overs.
Wicket! Dinesh Karthik (18) skies Shardul Thakur and Faf du Plessis takes another well-judged catch. Is the fourth catch for SA skipper in this game. KKR - 150/6 in 17.2 overs.
7 runs came from Imran Tahir's final over. The leg-spinner finishes with 4-0-27-4. KKR - 149/5 after 17 overs.
Some achievement for Tahir!
Imran Tahir now the fourth 40-plus year-old to claim a four-wicket haul in #IPL after Shane Warne, Pravin Thambe and Brad Hogg. #IPL2019#KKRvCSK— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 14, 2019
9 runs came from that over bowled by Santner. KKR - 142/5 after 16 overs.
4,0,6,Wicket! Andre Russell attacked Tahir but ended up giving his wicket too. Dhruv Shorey took a superb catch at mid-on to end the Big Man's knock. Tahir struck twice in that over. KKR - 132/5 in 14.5 overs.
Wicket!!! Imran Tahir strikes again as he ends the innings of dangerous Lynn for 82. Good catch by Shardul in the deep. KKR - 122/4 after 14.1 overs.
Four!! DK joins the party as he ends Jadeja's over with a boundary. After Lynnsanity, the crowd witnessed Karthik's soft-touch. 23 runs came from that over and KKR have reached 121/3 in 14 overs. Who needs Russell when Lynn is going at this pace?
SIX, SIX, SIX! Lynnsanity is ON!!! Back-to-back maximums from Chris Lynn off Ravindra Jadeja. The crowd at Eden Gardens are on their feet.
Tidy over from Santner as he concedes 7 runs from it. KKR - 98/3 after 13 overs. Lynn, Karthik are present into the midde. Dre Russ, Gill, are still to come.
0,1,1,6,1,1! 10 runs came from the third over bowled by Chahar. This hasn't been a memorable game for the right-arm pacer. He's leaked runs and didn't get any wickets. KKR - 91/3 after 12 overs.
Tahir's celebration!
Wicket! Robin Uthappa (0) attempts an attacking shot off Tahir couldn't time it well and Faf du Plessis took a sensational catch. Two wickets for Tahir in this over. KKR - 80/3 after 10.4 overs.
Wicket! Nitish Rana (21) looks to attack Imran Tahir but failed to time him well. Faf du Plessis catches him at long-on. Tahir gets the breakthrough but dangerous Chris Lynn is still present into the middle and KKR also possess a good batting line-up. #KKR - 79/2 after 10.2 overs.
Four! Another classical shot from Nitish Rana against Jadeja. The left-arm spinner hasn't been effective for CSK today.
6 runs came from that Jadeja over. KKR reach 77/1 after 10 overs.
CSK badly need a wicket now.
Wicket after the time-out? In a couple of overs....Tahir to dismiss Rana?? Let’s find out ☺️ #KKRvCSK #IPL— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 14, 2019
Fifty! 2nd half-century of the season for Chris Lynn off just 36 deliveries. His eighth of the tournament. #KKR 71/1 after 9 overs.
9 runs came from Jadeja's second over. Superb start for the hosts. Visitors are looking for the wicket of Lynn who's unbeaten at 48. KKR - 67/1 after 8 overs.
9 runs came from that over bowled by Santner. KKR are 58/1.
SIX!! Huge six from Chris Lynn's bat off Santner. The ball sailed into the stands. The Aussie is entertaining the Kolkata crowd with his explosive batting.
Good start for the hosts in the powerplay despite losing the wicket of Sunil Narine. KKR - 49/1 after 6 overs. Lynn is looking dangerous.
Four! Nitish Rana opens his account with a boundary off Jadeja. He needs to play a big knock today.
Wicket! Sunil Narine (2) tries to hit Mitchell Santner over long-on but finds Faf du Plessis near the boundary ropes. He was never looking in his elements today. Good start for the left-arm spinner as he gets a wicket in his first over, but Lynn is looking in ominous touch today. #KKR - 38/1 after 4.5 overs.
Narine falls as planned by MSD and Santner. Important breakthru because he can be deadly against slow bowlers— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 14, 2019
1000 runs for Chris Lynn for KKR.
MS Dhoni has introduced Mitchell Santner in the attack to break the partnership between Lynn and Narine.
Four! Lynn ends Shardul's over with a boundary. A sensational start for the hosts. Lynn has come out all guns blazing today. KKR - 33/0 after 4 overs.
Four! Chris Lynn hits Shardul Thakur down the ground and the ball races towards the fence at long-off. He's looking to show his power of hitting today.
4,6,4,0,0,0! 14 runs came from the second over bowled by Chahar. KKR - 24/0 after 3 overs. Will Dhoni bring Chahar for another over?
Four, SIX, Four! Chris Lynn welcomes Deepak Chahar with a boundary and follows it with a maximum. And gets another boundary. He's looking to go after CSK's strike pacer in the powerplay.
Shardul Thakur started well with his first over as he conceded just 2 from it.
After 1st over, KKR are 8/0. Lynn has started to attack CSK strike bowler.
Four! A second consecutive boundary from Lynn off Chahar. It was hit with power. They have decided to attack CSK's strike pacer from the start.
Four! Chris Lynn opens his and team's account with a boundary towards covers.
Chris Lynn takes the strike for KKR. Deepak Chahar starts with the new ball for CSK.
1st innings: Chennai Super Kings are walking into the middle. Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine are going to open the innings for KKR.
Time for my weekly dosage of IPL. Knight Riders sent into bat by the Soup Or Kings. The Huss ringing the Eden Gardens bell. Why is one of the boundaries only 57 metres?— Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) April 14, 2019
KKR (Playing XI): Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney
CSK (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.
Dinesh Karthik: We need to bat well. It's important to hit the right areas when we bowl. It's been a flat wicket and it's difficult to take wickets if the batsmen get going. Lynn and Narine are back and Gurney is back in place of Ferguson. Very positive and looking forward to this game.
MS Dhoni: We'll bowl first. If you see the wickets, they have been good over here. It's difficult to contain batsmen here, hence we need the opposition to put the runs on the board. We have had a few niggles and concerns but not particularly worried about that. Hope that Bravo comes back as soon as possible, he gives a balance to our side. Without him being there, we need to find the right balance. We have chased down totals, so I think we are a good space. We are playing with the same side.
CSK are playing with an unchanged side. No Harbhajan Singh today. 3 changes for KKR. Lynn, Narine are back. Gurney replaces Ferguson.
Toss: MS Dhoni wins toss, elects to bowl first at Eden Gardens. Dinesh Karthik and his boys will bat first and set the target. It was the fifth consecutive toss won by CSK.
Pitch Report: Sunil Gavaskar predicts a high-scoring contest at Eden Gardens as the pitch is conducive for batting. According to him the team that wins the toss should look to bat first.
CSK supporters gather at Eden Gardens.
Super Kings arrive at Eden!
Karthik Vs Dhoni!
Kuldeep Yadav enjoys a good record at Eden Gardens.
