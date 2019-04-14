IPL 2019: KKR Vs CSK: Live Updates: Tahir's four-for helps Chennai to restrict Kolkata to 161/8; Lynn top-scores 82

Kolkata, April 14: Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings will look to improve their performance at Eden Gardens when they face Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (April 14) in the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

MS Dhoni-led CSK haven't fared well against KKR in the latter's backyard and the hosts would be aiming to continue their home dominance against the Yellow Army. CSK haven't won a single match at Eden Gardens since 2013.

IPL Special Site | Full Schedule | Points Table

The home side's consistency has suddenly taken a beating after two defeats on the trot, first in Chennai and then against Delhi Capitals the other night. The Knight Riders, hence, would be under immense pressure to arrest the slide when they face the mighty Chennai. They are placed at the second position in the points table at the moment but another loss will push them to the sixth spot.

KKR are looking over-dependent on Andre Russell and Chennai would be hoping to crack the Russell code to put some extra pressure on the hosts.

1

45905

Chennai's batting, on the other hand, also looks overtly dependent on their captain cool MS Dhoni. Dhoni has been doing the bulk of scoring for CSK and he would be hoping for a better show from their batsman.

Dhoni was in the spotlight in the previous game after he rushed on the field to protest against umpire Ulhas Gandhe's flip-flop on the no-ball against Rajasthan Royals. Although Dhoni escaped a ban and was let off with a 50 per cent fine on his match fee for an unprecedented confrontation with the umpires the former cricketers came down heavily on India's two-time World Cup-winning captain for his actions, saying he set a wrong precedent

When these two teams last faced each other in 2018, young Shubman Gill scored his maiden IPL fifty. Gill slammed a fifty in the last game and team would be hoping for an improved show against CSK.

Here are the live updates from the match between KKR and CSK: