IPL 2019: KXIP vs MI: Live Updates: Hosts pick up two quick wickets to halt MI's steady start

Mohali, March 30: With the 'Mankading' shadow still hovering over them, a deflated Kings XI Punjab will look to get their house in order as they take on Mumbai Indians in their first Indian Premier League (IPL) home game this season at the IS Bindra Stadium on Saturday (March 30).
After beating Rajasthan Royals on the road in their opening fixture, a game infamous for Ashwin's 'Mankading' Jos Buttler, Kings XI lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 28 runs at the Eden Gardens. Ashwin went for a lot of runs after he asked the home team to bat first, and looked out of sorts on the field too, making a silly mistake of allowing the team to have only three fielders inside the circle when Mohammed Shami castled Andre Russell towards the end of the first innings.
It was called a no ball. Russell went on to smash a 17-ball 48 as KKR scored 56 runs off 19 balls since the incident. Kings XI lost the match there and while chasing, were never in the game.
Coming to Mumbai, the Rohit Sharma led side won a last-ball cliffhanger against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, a game marred by Lasith Malinga escaping a big last-ball no ball which the umpire missed. RCB and India skipper Virat Kohli termed the incident as "ridiculous", saying this isn't club cricket.
But Mumbai would, nonetheless, take heart from the victory and look to continue their winning run against Punjab. Rohit got some runs under his belt but it was Jasprit Bumrah who once again showcased why he is the best bowler in white-ball cricket with his accurate stuff to choke RCB and AB De Villiers who was looking in ominous form.
Here’s Mykhel’s Live Updates for the Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab match:
FOUR! Tye makes a little mistake and 'home lad' Yuvi sends it for a boundary!
Quiton de Kock is on a roll and he will want a big score especially after the two quick wickets De Kock 46 off 32
MAXIMUM!! Shami to de Kock! Just a bit short and de Kock goes back and smashes it over square! de Kock cruising here
1000 runs in IPL for de Kock!!
OUT!!!! M Ashwin gets Suryakumar Yadav! M Ashwin to Yadav: a bit low and Suryakumar misses the ball as he tries to pull and he’s plumb in front of middle stump. Two quick wickets halt MI’s steady start
End of powerplay: MI 62/1
OUT!!!!! Punjab get a big wicket! Viljoen gets the skipper. Loud appeal for LBW. The finger goes up late and Rohit is walking away. Sharma goes for 32 off 19.
FOUR! Nicely played. Didn't quite have the power. Mandeep runs for it. But Rohit gets his boundary. Mumbai steady at 41/0
Oopss! Quick between the wickets... but Rohit Sharma leaves his bat in the middle of the wicket.. Seven runs off the over. No loss
Viljoen into the attack. Two runs to begin the fourth over
Eight runs off Ashwin's second over.
FOUR! Ashwin to de Kock! Just over square leg for a boundary.
Ashwin back in the attack!
Four! Beautifully, classy shot from Rohit! Two boundaries in the over! 13 runs from the second over
FOUR! Shami to Rohit: Short ball from Shami, the skipper hooks and he gets a top-edge, sends it for a boundary over short fine leg
Shami into the attack in the second over.
Four! A boundary to end the over. 7 off the first over.
Ashwin to Rohit: Dot ball to start the innings
The game is underway in Mohali. Skipper Ashwin in the attack for the home team. Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma open for the visitors. Game on!
Rohit names an unchanged MI side. One change in the KXIP side - M Ashwin comes in for C Varun.
Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: KL Rahul, C Gayle, M Agarwal, S Khan, D Miller, M Singh, R Ashwin, H Viljoen, A Tye, M Ashwin, M Shami
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Q de Kock, R Sharma, S Yadav, Y Singh, K Pollard, K Pandya, H Pandya, M McClenaghan, M Markande, J Bumrah, L Malinga
Rohit Sharma: It’s a good pitch. If you play good cricket you get good result. That’s what we’ve done here. But every IPL game is different and we have to be at our best to get a good result!
R Ashwin: This ground suits us a lot more and its a good batting wicket. Chris loves it here!
Toss: Kings XI Punjab win the toss at their first home game in Mohali. Ashwin opts to bowl first!
The toss is underway. The captains have walked onto the field.
The toss is just five minutes away! It’s a hot afternoon in Mohali. Will the pitch be slow or will the crowd be treated to run marathon at the IS Bindra Stadium?
Fun Fact: The big hitting Chris Gayle needs just two more sixes to become the first batsmen to hit 300 sixes in the IPL!
Both teams will be eager to move on from the controversies that have clouded their outings so far. Both have been involved in No ball incidents and Punjab are still recovering from Ashwin’s ‘Mankading’ incident. They would look to put all of that behind and play for victory in Mohali today. While Ashwin’s Punjab is fifth on the table, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai lies a rung below at sixth position.
The Kings XI Punjab are ready for their first home game of the season!
The first match of the weekend double-header is just an hour away. In the first match of the day Mumbai Indians will take on hosts Kings XI Punjab. The match is scheduled to start at 4:00pm IST at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. While visitors Mumbai are coming off a narrow win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the hosts will be looking to return to winning ways after their loss against Kolkata Knight Riders. Both the teams have played two matches each and both have won a match and lost one in the ongoing season of the IPL.
