IPL 2019: KXIP vs MI: Live Updates: Hosts pick up two quick wickets to halt MI's steady start

Mohali, March 30: With the 'Mankading' shadow still hovering over them, a deflated Kings XI Punjab will look to get their house in order as they take on Mumbai Indians in their first Indian Premier League (IPL) home game this season at the IS Bindra Stadium on Saturday (March 30).

After beating Rajasthan Royals on the road in their opening fixture, a game infamous for Ashwin's 'Mankading' Jos Buttler, Kings XI lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 28 runs at the Eden Gardens. Ashwin went for a lot of runs after he asked the home team to bat first, and looked out of sorts on the field too, making a silly mistake of allowing the team to have only three fielders inside the circle when Mohammed Shami castled Andre Russell towards the end of the first innings.

It was called a no ball. Russell went on to smash a 17-ball 48 as KKR scored 56 runs off 19 balls since the incident. Kings XI lost the match there and while chasing, were never in the game.

Coming to Mumbai, the Rohit Sharma led side won a last-ball cliffhanger against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, a game marred by Lasith Malinga escaping a big last-ball no ball which the umpire missed. RCB and India skipper Virat Kohli termed the incident as "ridiculous", saying this isn't club cricket.

But Mumbai would, nonetheless, take heart from the victory and look to continue their winning run against Punjab. Rohit got some runs under his belt but it was Jasprit Bumrah who once again showcased why he is the best bowler in white-ball cricket with his accurate stuff to choke RCB and AB De Villiers who was looking in ominous form.

