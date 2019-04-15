Cricket

IPL 2019 : MI vs RCB preview, where to watch, live streaming: Bangalore eye second win

By
Virat Kohli
RCB is heavily reliant on Virat Kohli.

Bengaluru, April 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who earned their first win of the season against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), will be hoping to continue their momentum when they take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Wankhede Stadium at Mumbai (April 15) on Monday.

After a string of losses where nothing worked in their favour, fifties by skipper Virat Kohli and ever-reliable Ab de Villiers, helped RCB register their maiden win of the season on Saturday (April 13).

The team is heavily reliant on Kohli and De Villiers and both would be keen to recreate their magic in front of a capacity crowd in Mumbai.

Despite the win against KXIP, RCB is at the bottom of the points table and remain to win all their remaining league games to have any hopes of progressing in the tournament.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE | POINTS TABLE

Apart from Kohli (270 runs from 7 matches) and De Villiers (232 runs from 7 matches), RCB's other strength has been the pint-sized wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel, who has scored 191 runs in seven games.

However, the likes of Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stonis and Colin De Grandhomme should score heavily.

On the bowling front, RCB's biggest asset has been Yuzvendra Chahal, who is the second on the most wickets list with 11 scalps. Chahal would be key player on a slow Wankhede track and has the potential to dismantle Mumbai's strong batting line up.

But he would need support from Mohammed Siraj (6 wickets), Navdeep Saini (4 wickets), Moeen (3 wickets) and a profligate Umesh Yadav (2 wickets). The arrival of veteran South Africa pace Dale Steyn is also a massive boost for RCB.

On the other hand, after suffering a four wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai would be aiming to get back to winning ways.

The good sign for them is that skipper Rohit Sharma (165 runs), who made a comeback after missing out a game due to injury and South African Quinton De Kock (238 runs), have got runs under their belt along with Hardik Pandya.

The others Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav (154 runs), Kieron Pollard (185 runs) and Krunal Pandya (92 runs) need to be consistent with the bat.

The bowlers would want to forget the hammering by Englishman Jos Buttler and come up fresh.

(With PTI inputs)

Match details

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Monday, April 15

8pm at Wankhede Stadium

Live telecast on Star Sports Network

Live streaming on Hotstar

Live updates on myKhel.com

    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 14:49 [IST]
