IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' boss Mukesh Ambani leads Forbes list of world's richest sports team owner

Ambani bought the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians through a RIL subsidiary in 2008 for over $100 million. Mumbai Indians are the most successful Indian Premier League franchise as they have lifted the IPL trophy three times i.e. 2013, 2015, and 2017.

Mukesh Ambani also happens to be India's richest person. Mumbai Indians franchise is now handled by his wife Neeta Ambani and son Akash Ambani.

The second person on the Forbes list is Steve Ballmer (Net worth: $41.2 billion). Ballmer is an American Businessman and investor who bought NBA team Los Angeles Clippers for $2 billion. He was a CEO of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014

Dietrich Mateschitz (Net worth: $18.9 billion) is the third person on the list. The Austrian billionaire businessman is the majority owner of Auto racing team Red Bull-Toro Rosso Honda, Formula One team Red Bull Racing and MLS club New York Red Bulls.

Fourth on the Forbes list is German businessman Hasso Plattner and his family (Net worth: $13.5 billion) own San Jose Sharks an American ice hockey team.

Roman Abramovich (Net worth: $12.4 billion) is the fifth person on the list. The Russian-Israeli billionaire owns Chelsea football club. Abramovic brought Chelsea in 2003 and since then the Premier League club has gone on to win 5 PL titles, 5 FA Cups, 3 League Cups and 2 European trophies, including the Champions League.

Mumbai Indians, who last won the IPL trophy in 2017, would be starting their campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 24 at the home ground, Wankhede Stadium.