IPL 2019: Onus on Indian batsmen to ensure Delhi Capitals have good season, says Shikhar Dhawan

By
New Delhi, March 18: Delhi Capitals' senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan Monday (March 18) claimed that the team's Indian core of batsmen would have to live up to their reputation and do the bulk of scoring to ensure the team does well in this edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhawan joined the rest of the Delhi Capitals squad in New Delhi on Sunday (March 17) after having taken part in the recently concluded One-Day series against Australia. The left-handed batsman also took part in a T20 practice match to prepare for the upcoming season.

"In IPL, the team who wins the trophy is always the one who has the best balance in the squad. Our team this year is also very balanced as we have good all-rounders, spinners and batsmen. The most important thing for us will be that our Indian batsmen play well and our top 4-5 batsmen are Indian, so I am expecting a great season ahead," said Dhawan.

A regular in India's limited-overs scheme of things, Dhawan has spent 10 seasons away in IPL before joining the Delhi franchise.

"It is like a second homecoming for me, and I am very excited to be a part of the Delhi Capitals for the IPL season. It is a very happy feeling for me to have come back to my home city of Delhi after spending 10 seasons away in the IPL," said Dhawan.

He continued, "Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium has been my home ground since my early days, and I will be doing my best to perform for the team as I know the conditions and pitches well.

"Apart from that, I will also be looking to help our younger players get used to the pressure of playing in such a big tournament, and hopefully I can spur them on to perform on the field to the best of their abilities."

For Sunday's practice T20 match, the squad was divided into two teams, one led by Rishabh Pant, who joined them over the weekend, and the other by Shreyas Iyer.

Delhi Capitals would face three-times IPL champions Mumbai Indians in their opening game in Mumbai on March 24.

(With inputs from PTI)

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 17:45 [IST]
