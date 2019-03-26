Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: R Ashwin sparks controversy as he 'Mankads' Jos Buttler: Twitterati call it against 'spirit of the game'

By
IPL 2019: R Ashwin sparks controversy as he Mankads Jos Buttler: Twitterati term it against spirit of the game
Image Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi, March 25: Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin triggered a massive controversy after Mankadding Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler during their opening encounter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 here on Monday (March 25).

Watching dangerous-looking Buttler going outside the non-striker's crease, Ashwin dislodged the bails and appealed the umpire. The umpire went upstairs and the third umpire ruled in the favour of the fielding side.

IPL 2019 Special Site | IPL Full Schedule | RR vs KXIP: As it happened

Buttler - who was batting on 69 - seemed livid with Ashwin's behaviour which many found was against the 'spirit of the game'. KXIP eventually ended up winning the match by 14 runs to record their first-ever win against Royals at this venue, but Ashwin's move was seen in bad taste.

Although Ashwin was well within his rights to effect the run-out, experts and cricket fans felt the India cricketer shouldn't have done what he did.

"Not really an argument to that (Mankading Buttler) and it's pretty instinctive. I actually didn't load and he left the crease. That's always been my take on it because it's my half of the crease. I was not even at the crease, he wasn't even looking at me and he just left the place," said Ashwin after KXIP won the match by a margin of 14 runs.

Here's how Twitterati reacted on this issue:

Eoin Morgan

This is how England captain Eoin Morgan - who has played for Kings XI Punjab in the past - said after Ashwin Mankaded well set Jos Buttler.

Ayaz Menon

This is what veteran commentator Ayaz Menon had to say after Ashwin Mankaded Buttler. He termed the move against the 'spirit of the game'.

Murali Karthik

Former India cricketer Murali Karthik criticised those questioning Ravichandran Ashwin for bringing disrepute to the spirit of the game.

Dale Steyn

This is how veteran South Africa pacer Dale Steyn reacted to Ashwin's act.

Mitchell McClenaghan

This is what New Zealand and Mumbai Indians' pacer Mitchell McClenaghan had to say.

Paul Collingwood

This is what former England captain Paul Collingwood had to say on this issue.

Aakash Chopra

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra came in support of R Ashwin and termed the KXIP captain was well within his right to Mankad Buttler.

Michael Vaughan

This is how former England captain Michael Vaughan reacted.

Mohammed Kaif

This is what former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif had to say on Ashwin's move.

Shane Warne

Former Australia cricketer and Rajasthan Royals mentor criticised R Ashwin for his behaviour.

Scott Styris and Harsha Bhogle

This is what former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris and veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle said on Ashwin's act.

Earlier, Chris Gayle struck a belligerent half-century to guide KXIP to a challenging 184 for four at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Opening the innings, Gayle started in an uncharacteristic fashion but grew in confidence as the innings progressed. He scored 79 off 47 balls and hit eight boundaries and four sixes in the process.

Besides Gayle, young Sarfaraz Khan (46 not out off 29 balls) also played a good hand.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 0:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 26, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue