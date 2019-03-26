IPL 2019: R Ashwin sparks controversy as he 'Mankads' Jos Buttler: Twitterati call it against 'spirit of the game'

New Delhi, March 25: Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin triggered a massive controversy after Mankadding Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler during their opening encounter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 here on Monday (March 25).

Watching dangerous-looking Buttler going outside the non-striker's crease, Ashwin dislodged the bails and appealed the umpire. The umpire went upstairs and the third umpire ruled in the favour of the fielding side.

IPL 2019 Special Site | IPL Full Schedule | RR vs KXIP: As it happened

Buttler - who was batting on 69 - seemed livid with Ashwin's behaviour which many found was against the 'spirit of the game'. KXIP eventually ended up winning the match by 14 runs to record their first-ever win against Royals at this venue, but Ashwin's move was seen in bad taste.

Although Ashwin was well within his rights to effect the run-out, experts and cricket fans felt the India cricketer shouldn't have done what he did.

"Not really an argument to that (Mankading Buttler) and it's pretty instinctive. I actually didn't load and he left the crease. That's always been my take on it because it's my half of the crease. I was not even at the crease, he wasn't even looking at me and he just left the place," said Ashwin after KXIP won the match by a margin of 14 runs.

Here's how Twitterati reacted on this issue:

Earlier, Chris Gayle struck a belligerent half-century to guide KXIP to a challenging 184 for four at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Opening the innings, Gayle started in an uncharacteristic fashion but grew in confidence as the innings progressed. He scored 79 off 47 balls and hit eight boundaries and four sixes in the process.

Besides Gayle, young Sarfaraz Khan (46 not out off 29 balls) also played a good hand.