IPL 2019: R Ashwin sparks controversy as he 'Mankads' Jos Buttler: Twitterati call it against 'spirit of the game'

New Delhi, March 25: Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin triggered a massive controversy after Mankadding Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler during their opening encounter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 here on Monday (March 25).
Watching dangerous-looking Buttler going outside the non-striker's crease, Ashwin dislodged the bails and appealed the umpire. The umpire went upstairs and the third umpire ruled in the favour of the fielding side.
Buttler - who was batting on 69 - seemed livid with Ashwin's behaviour which many found was against the 'spirit of the game'. KXIP eventually ended up winning the match by 14 runs to record their first-ever win against Royals at this venue, but Ashwin's move was seen in bad taste.
Although Ashwin was well within his rights to effect the run-out, experts and cricket fans felt the India cricketer shouldn't have done what he did.
"Not really an argument to that (Mankading Buttler) and it's pretty instinctive. I actually didn't load and he left the crease. That's always been my take on it because it's my half of the crease. I was not even at the crease, he wasn't even looking at me and he just left the place," said Ashwin after KXIP won the match by a margin of 14 runs.
Here's how Twitterati reacted on this issue:
Eoin Morgan
This is how England captain Eoin Morgan - who has played for Kings XI Punjab in the past - said after Ashwin Mankaded well set Jos Buttler.
Ayaz Menon
This is what veteran commentator Ayaz Menon had to say after Ashwin Mankaded Buttler. He termed the move against the 'spirit of the game'.
Murali Karthik
Former India cricketer Murali Karthik criticised those questioning Ravichandran Ashwin for bringing disrepute to the spirit of the game.
Dale Steyn
This is how veteran South Africa pacer Dale Steyn reacted to Ashwin's act.
Mitchell McClenaghan
This is what New Zealand and Mumbai Indians' pacer Mitchell McClenaghan had to say.
Paul Collingwood
This is what former England captain Paul Collingwood had to say on this issue.
Aakash Chopra
Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra came in support of R Ashwin and termed the KXIP captain was well within his right to Mankad Buttler.
Michael Vaughan
This is how former England captain Michael Vaughan reacted.
Mohammed Kaif
This is what former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif had to say on Ashwin's move.
Shane Warne
Former Australia cricketer and Rajasthan Royals mentor criticised R Ashwin for his behaviour.
Scott Styris and Harsha Bhogle
This is what former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris and veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle said on Ashwin's act.
Earlier, Chris Gayle struck a belligerent half-century to guide KXIP to a challenging 184 for four at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
Opening the innings, Gayle started in an uncharacteristic fashion but grew in confidence as the innings progressed. He scored 79 off 47 balls and hit eight boundaries and four sixes in the process.
Besides Gayle, young Sarfaraz Khan (46 not out off 29 balls) also played a good hand.
