IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kings XI Punjab, Live Updates: RCB look to continue winning momentum

Bengaluru, April 24: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will aim for yet another victory and keep their chances of making it to the play-offs alive when they take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Wednesday (April 24).

Virat Kohli-led RCB would take a lot of confidence from their back-to-back victories against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In their previous game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB registered a narrow win despite heroics from MS Dhoni in a nail-biting clash.

The inclusion of Dale Steyn has strengthened their bowling attack who is not only providing the early breakthroughs but also is instilling confidence in others bowlers like Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini.

Their batting boasts off having world class batters like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, who have been in good form in the tournament. KXIP, on the other hand, lost their previous game against the Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla in the national capital. RCB would be the more confident side going into the match, having beaten the KXIP the last time these two teams met at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 13.

Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, would be hoping for an improved show from their batsmen. KL Rahul and Chris Gayle - who are quite familiar with the Chinnaswamy track due to their previous stints at RCB - would be looking to produce a special knock tonight. Their bowling has also been not great with bowlers leaking runs and not picking up wickets at crucial junctures of the game.

Here are the live updates from the match between RCB and KXIP: