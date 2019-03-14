IPL 2019: Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti ruled out of season; KKR call Sandeep Warrier as Nagarkoti's replacement

Nagarkoti - the U-19 World Cup star - was purchased by KKR in the 2018 IPL Auction couldn't feature in the previous season and this year too the right-arm pacer won't be able to lend his services. Nagarkoti was purchased by KKR ahead of the 2019 season for Rs. 3.2 crore.

IPL 2019 Special Site | Complete squad of Dinesh Karthik-led KKR

KKR have therefore roped in 27-year-old Warrier for the base price of Rs 20 lakh. Warrier went unsold in the IPL Auction 2019 played a crucial role in Kerala's dream-run in the Ranji Trophy 2018-19 season. Warrier picked up 44 wickets from 10 games.

Even in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, Warrier picked up 8 wickets from six games, including a hat-trick against Andhra Pradesh. In 46 First Class games, Warrier has picked up 153 wickets.

Another U-19 star Shivam Mavi has also sustained an injury and he might also miss the upcoming season. KKR team management hasn't named a replacement for Mavi and might urge the BCCI to buy from the list of unsold players.

Young Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna was called in as a replacement for Mavi in the previous season. The right-arm speedster impressed in his debut season for the KKR by picking up 10 wickets from 7 games.

KKR's squad for IPL 2019: Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Carlos Brathwaite, Lockie Ferguson, Anrich Nortje, Nikhil Naik, Harry Gurney, Yarra Prithviraj, Joe Denly and Shrikant Mundhe.