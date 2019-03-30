IPL 2019: SRH vs RCB: Preview, where to watch, timing, key battle, probable XI

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Bangalore outfit lost their both matches thus far in IPL 2019. At Chennai, they failed to negate a pitch where spinners ruled and got bundled out for 70. At the Chinnaswamy stadium, the conditions were more suitable to batsmen but they failed to cross a healthy total put on board by Mumbai Indians. And against the Hyderabad side the RCB will have to find the range particularly their bowlers. At various stages, Yuzvendra Chahal and Umesh Yadav came up with good spells but others like Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme etc looked mere shadows. The RCB would also require a more heavy contribution from captain Virat Kohli even as veteran AB de Villiers looked to have regained the touch with a quick fifty against Mumbai.

2. Sunrisers Hyderabad

After a rather disappointing defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening game despite putting on board a big total, the Hyderabad side returned to the winning ways against Rajasthan Royals in some style. David Warner hammered his second fifty in as many games to underscore his hunger for runs and he will be a big threat on the morrow. Apart from Warner, they also have good power hitters in Vijay Shankar and Jonny Bairstow and even Rashid Khan could be a handy batsman lower down the order as showed against Royals.

3. Key battle: Kohli vs Rashid Khan

It will be an interesting battle between the world's best batsman and the world's best T20 bowler. Rashid has immense variations at his disposal and he had announced that he can bowl five different variations of leg-break. Kohli has not really fired in the IPL 2019 yet, not discounting the fact that they have played only two games but Kohli would not want to leave it for too late. This could be a personal battle that can have a say on the match.

4. Probable XI

SunRisers Hyderabad:David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

5. When and where to watch

