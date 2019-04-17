IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Chennai Super Kings: Live Updates: CSK opt to bat, Raina leads in Dhoni's absence

Hyderabad, April 17: Sunrisers Hyderabad would be looking to break their losing streak against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 here on Wednesday (April 17).
Sunrisers have lost five games on the trot against CSK in between 2018 and 2019 season. By defeating CSK at home, Kane Williamson-led side would be aiming to come to winning ways in the tournament.
While CSK sit pretty on top of the table with 14 points from eight games, Sunrisers' have suddenly gone off the boil with a hat-trick of defeats, including an inexplicable batting collapse against Delhi Capitals in their last game.
Having missed the World Cup bus, Ambati Rayudu will be aiming to make a statement. The World Cup snub to Rayudu is the sole disappointment in an otherwise superb tournament so far for Mahendra Singh Dhoni's men as they are just a win away from clinching the playoff berth.
The Hyderabad right-hander had found some form with a half-century against Rajasthan Royals and the flamboyant batsman, who was seen as a sure-shot No.4 in the national team, may just channelise the disappointment against a faltering Sunrisers.
CSK's batting has been a concern in this tournament as it has broadly revolved around their skipper MS Dhoni. The team must be hoping for an improved show from the rest of the batters on the Hyderabad track that is a high-scoring one in this season.
Here are the live updates from the match between SRH and CSK:
The 4 matches missed by Dhoni in IPL.
The four #IPL matches missed by MS Dhoni...— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 17, 2019
CSK v DD (Delhi) 19 Mar 2010 (CSK won by 5 wkts)
CSK v KXIP (Chennai) 21 Mar 2010 (CSK lost by Super over)
CSK v RCB (Bangalore) 23 Mar 2010 (CSK won by 36 runs)
CSK v SRH (Hyderabad) 17 Apr 2019 #IPL2019#SRHvCSK
SRH (Playing XI): David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed
CSK (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina(c), Sam Billings(w), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir
MS Dhoni is missing an IPL game only the fourth time for CSK. Raina will be leading CSK for the fourth time in IPL.
Kane Williamson: Good decision Suresh. We were going to bat first as well. It's important to bowl first up and do the job. The top two have been outstanding. It's a tough format, but the guys need to go out with freedom and express themselves. The guys are looking forward to tonight's game. Ricky Bhui and Abhishek Sharma are out, Pathan and Nadeem are in. So that we get the right balance.
Suresh Raina: We are going to bat first. I think batting first is a good option on this wicket. I think we need to be good in the powerplay. It's all about executing our plans. Dhoni wanted to take some rest, he'll be back in the next game. Karn Sharma comes in the side in place of Santner and as Dhoni is not playing, Sam Billings comes in for him.
Toss: Suresh Raina wins toss, elects to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. No MS Dhoni for them tonight.
The @ChennaiIPL led by @ImRaina have opted to bat first against the @SunRisers.#SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/yTaeth0pYF— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2019
Surprise-Surprise! No MS Dhoni tonight for CSK. Suresh Raina to lead Chennai.
#Thala missing out the game due to the Back spasm picked up during our last game at e-Den! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #SRHvCSK 🦁💛— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 17, 2019
Thala MS Dhoni walks into the middle.
When Rashid and Vijay Shankar played Gully Cricket with Hyderabad kids.
Vijay Shankar is all set for the big match!
Some disappointment for CSK fans at the venue as CSK flags are not permitted in the stadium.
Super Kings leaving for the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
