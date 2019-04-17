IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Chennai Super Kings: Live Updates: CSK opt to bat, Raina leads in Dhoni's absence

Hyderabad, April 17: Sunrisers Hyderabad would be looking to break their losing streak against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 here on Wednesday (April 17).

Sunrisers have lost five games on the trot against CSK in between 2018 and 2019 season. By defeating CSK at home, Kane Williamson-led side would be aiming to come to winning ways in the tournament.

While CSK sit pretty on top of the table with 14 points from eight games, Sunrisers' have suddenly gone off the boil with a hat-trick of defeats, including an inexplicable batting collapse against Delhi Capitals in their last game.

Having missed the World Cup bus, Ambati Rayudu will be aiming to make a statement. The World Cup snub to Rayudu is the sole disappointment in an otherwise superb tournament so far for Mahendra Singh Dhoni's men as they are just a win away from clinching the playoff berth.

The Hyderabad right-hander had found some form with a half-century against Rajasthan Royals and the flamboyant batsman, who was seen as a sure-shot No.4 in the national team, may just channelise the disappointment against a faltering Sunrisers.

CSK's batting has been a concern in this tournament as it has broadly revolved around their skipper MS Dhoni. The team must be hoping for an improved show from the rest of the batters on the Hyderabad track that is a high-scoring one in this season.

