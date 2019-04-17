Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Chennai Super Kings: Live Updates: CSK opt to bat, Raina leads in Dhoni's absence

Live Blog
By

IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Chennai Super Kings: Live Updates: SRH looking to come to winning ways

Hyderabad, April 17: Sunrisers Hyderabad would be looking to break their losing streak against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 here on Wednesday (April 17).

Sunrisers have lost five games on the trot against CSK in between 2018 and 2019 season. By defeating CSK at home, Kane Williamson-led side would be aiming to come to winning ways in the tournament.

IPL Special Site | Full Schedule | Points Table

While CSK sit pretty on top of the table with 14 points from eight games, Sunrisers' have suddenly gone off the boil with a hat-trick of defeats, including an inexplicable batting collapse against Delhi Capitals in their last game.

Having missed the World Cup bus, Ambati Rayudu will be aiming to make a statement. The World Cup snub to Rayudu is the sole disappointment in an otherwise superb tournament so far for Mahendra Singh Dhoni's men as they are just a win away from clinching the playoff berth.

The Hyderabad right-hander had found some form with a half-century against Rajasthan Royals and the flamboyant batsman, who was seen as a sure-shot No.4 in the national team, may just channelise the disappointment against a faltering Sunrisers.

CSK's batting has been a concern in this tournament as it has broadly revolved around their skipper MS Dhoni. The team must be hoping for an improved show from the rest of the batters on the Hyderabad track that is a high-scoring one in this season.

Here are the live updates from the match between SRH and CSK:

Auto Refresh Feeds
07:47 pm

The 4 matches missed by Dhoni in IPL.

07:42 pm

SRH (Playing XI): David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed

07:42 pm

CSK (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina(c), Sam Billings(w), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

07:40 pm

MS Dhoni is missing an IPL game only the fourth time for CSK. Raina will be leading CSK for the fourth time in IPL.

07:34 pm

Kane Williamson: Good decision Suresh. We were going to bat first as well. It's important to bowl first up and do the job. The top two have been outstanding. It's a tough format, but the guys need to go out with freedom and express themselves. The guys are looking forward to tonight's game. Ricky Bhui and Abhishek Sharma are out, Pathan and Nadeem are in. So that we get the right balance.

07:34 pm

Suresh Raina: We are going to bat first. I think batting first is a good option on this wicket. I think we need to be good in the powerplay. It's all about executing our plans. Dhoni wanted to take some rest, he'll be back in the next game. Karn Sharma comes in the side in place of Santner and as Dhoni is not playing, Sam Billings comes in for him.

07:31 pm

Toss: Suresh Raina wins toss, elects to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. No MS Dhoni for them tonight.

07:30 pm

Surprise-Surprise! No MS Dhoni tonight for CSK. Suresh Raina to lead Chennai.

07:20 pm

Thala MS Dhoni walks into the middle.

06:59 pm

When Rashid and Vijay Shankar played Gully Cricket with Hyderabad kids.

06:56 pm

Vijay Shankar is all set for the big match!

06:54 pm

Some disappointment for CSK fans at the venue as CSK flags are not permitted in the stadium.

06:53 pm

Super Kings leaving for the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 18:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue