Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Live Updates: KKR look to get to a winning track

By

IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Live Updates: KKR look to get to a winning track

Hyderabad, April 21: A top-heavy Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to tame an Andre Russell-reliant Kolkata Knight Riders in a high pressure clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday (April 21) in the IPL 2019 encounter. Despite SRH having played one match less, both teams have eight points.

The hosts snapped their three-match losing streak with a win over table leaders CSK, and KKR now need to do the same having lost their last four games.

IPL 2019 Special Site | Full Schedule | Points Table

The race to the play-offs is heating up and both sides know the value of a win at this juncture. A rampaging Russell and Nitish Rana almost pulled off a miraculous win against RCB after the KKR top-order left them with too much to do in the death overs.

Russell even questioned the team's decision to send him lower down the order when the likes of Robin Uthappa struggled. There is little doubt that the KKR think tank will be working overtime to get back to its winning ways.

The hosts too have concerns of their own, mainly their over-reliance on openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, who will be leaving at the end of the week to join England's World Cup. When the opening duo has fired, SRH have done well. But on other occasions the middle-order has let them down. The World Cup-bound Vijay Shankar is due for a big score and so is captain Kane Williamson.

Here are the live updates from the match between SRH and KKR:

Auto Refresh Feeds
03:26 pm

Kane Williamson Vs Dinesh Karthik.

03:23 pm

Nitish Rana raring to go against SRH.

03:21 pm

SRH condemn the serial blasts in Sri Lanka.

03:20 pm

SRH are all set for the big game!

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BAR 2 - 1 RSO
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2019, 15:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue