IPL 2019: The schedule is delayed for another week

The IPL 2019 schedule was expected to announce on Monday (February 4) but the BCCI refrained from doing so and is still working closely with the EC authorities to conduct the tournament around the Lok Sabha election. Now, the IPL 2019 schedule is expected to be released within a week.

"We're working closely with the Election Commission and all the authorities concerned and hopefully it will be out in a week," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by the Mumbai Mirror. "The poll panel hasn't yet announced the schedule of the general elections and that has impacted the decision on the IPL itinerary as well," the official said.

Chennai Super Kings, who returned to the IPL after a hiatus of two years, are the defending champions of the tournament.