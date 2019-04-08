IPL 2019: Virat Kohli the batsman is an absolute master, Kohli the captain is an apprentice: Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir highlighted stark differences between Kohli, the batsman, and Kohli, the captain.

In his column in Times of India, the 37-year-old cricketer-turned commentator wrote, "While Virat Kohli the batsman is an absolute master, Virat Kohli the captain is an apprentice. He has loads to learn. Rather than blaming the bowlers, he should take the blame on himself."

"I would start with last year's auction where they messed up," he added. "Why did they go for Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile if they knew these players were not available from the start?"

"At a small venue like the Chinnaswamy, where the wicket is flat, I would have gone with an out-and-out fast bowler."

Gambhir also criticised Kohli for not wisely using his bowlers tactfully against Kolkata Knight Riders, Gambhir said, "Instead of getting Stoinis to bowl the remainder of Siraj's over, he (Kohli) should have gone with Pawan Negi on a pitch where the ball was gripping," felt Gambhir. "It is a no-brainer that (Andre) Russell likes pace on the ball."

Earlier last month, Gambhir claimed Kohli cannot be compared to MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma when it comes to captaining in the IPL. Gambhir - who has led KKR to two IPL titles - said Kohli has a long way to go become a tactful captain.

"I don't see him as a shrewd captain or a tactful captain. And he hasn't won the IPL. So, ultimately a captain is only as good as his record till the time you don't win the IPL. There are people who have won the trophy three times... there is MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. So I think he has a long way to go," Gambhir told Star Sports.

The former KKR skipper added: "You cannot compare him to someone like MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma at this stage because he has been part of RCB and captaining RCB for the last seven to eight years and he has been very lucky and should rather thank the franchise that they stuck to him because not many captains have got such a long run where they haven't won a tournament. He should be very thankful to the franchise as they have stuck with him."