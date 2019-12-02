Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: 971 players register for VIVO IPL 2020 Player Auction

By
IPL 2020: 971 players register for VIVO IPL 2020 Player Auction

Bengaluru, Dec. 2: The VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Registration closed on Saturday (November 30) with 971 players (713 Indian and 258 overseas players) signing up to be a part of the VIVO IPL 2020 Player Auction set to take place in Kolkata on December 19.

IPL Auction 2020 Date, Time & Venue; Player Auction will be held in Kolkata on December 19

Aiming to fill up the available 73 spots are 215 capped players, 754 uncapped and 2 players from Associate Nations.

  • Capped Indian (19 players)
  • Uncapped Indian (634 players)
  • Uncapped Indians who have played at least 1 IPL match (60 players)
  • Capped International (196 players)
  • Uncapped International (60 players)
  • Associate (2 players)

Franchises will now have time until 5:00 PM IST, Monday, December 9th, to submit their shortlist of players that will make up the final VIVO IPL 2020 Player Auction list.

Hugh Edmeades will once again be the auctioneer.

The country-wise breakdown of 258 overseas players is listed below:

Afghanistan: 19

Australia: 55

Bangladesh: 6

England: 22

Netherlands: 1

New Zealand: 24

South Africa: 54

Sri Lanka: 39

USA: 1

West Indies: 34

Zimbabwe: 3

Source: BCCI Press Release

More IPL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 20:02 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 2, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue