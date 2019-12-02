IPL 2020: 971 players register for VIVO IPL 2020 Player Auction

IPL Auction 2020 Date, Time & Venue; Player Auction will be held in Kolkata on December 19

Aiming to fill up the available 73 spots are 215 capped players, 754 uncapped and 2 players from Associate Nations.

Capped Indian (19 players) Uncapped Indian (634 players)

Uncapped Indians who have played at least 1 IPL match (60 players)

Capped International (196 players)

Uncapped International (60 players)

Associate (2 players)

Franchises will now have time until 5:00 PM IST, Monday, December 9th, to submit their shortlist of players that will make up the final VIVO IPL 2020 Player Auction list.

Hugh Edmeades will once again be the auctioneer.

The country-wise breakdown of 258 overseas players is listed below:

Afghanistan: 19

Australia: 55

Bangladesh: 6

England: 22

Netherlands: 1

New Zealand: 24

South Africa: 54

Sri Lanka: 39

USA: 1

West Indies: 34

Zimbabwe: 3

Source: BCCI Press Release