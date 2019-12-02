IPL 2020: 971 players register for VIVO IPL 2020 Player Auction

Bengaluru, Dec. 2: The VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Registration closed on Saturday (November 30) with 971 players (713 Indian and 258 overseas players) signing up to be a part of the VIVO IPL 2020 Player Auction set to take place in Kolkata on December 19.
Aiming to fill up the available 73 spots are 215 capped players, 754 uncapped and 2 players from Associate Nations.
Franchises will now have time until 5:00 PM IST, Monday, December 9th, to submit their shortlist of players that will make up the final VIVO IPL 2020 Player Auction list.
Hugh Edmeades will once again be the auctioneer.
The country-wise breakdown of 258 overseas players is listed below:
Afghanistan: 19
Australia: 55
Bangladesh: 6
England: 22
Netherlands: 1
New Zealand: 24
South Africa: 54
Sri Lanka: 39
USA: 1
West Indies: 34
Zimbabwe: 3
Source: BCCI Press Release
