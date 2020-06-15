IPL 2020: BCCI says IPL 13 will not be trimmed to accommodate any other event

Speculations have been rife about IPL 2020 to be conducted in October-November window, a truncated IPL or playing a portion of it abroad. The latest in the rumour mill is that the Asia Cup could be played in Sri Lanka instead of the original host Pakistan and the IPL 13 could be trimmed to accommodate the tournament.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) laughed off such talks and said they were not aware of any such developments. "The IPL 2020 will not be trimmed for any other tournament," said a BCCI official privy to the developments associated with the IPL 2020.

The official said having a full IPL is imperative for the financial well-being of the BCCI and they are looking for a full season whenever that happens. "At the moment, we are closely watching health situation in India and across the globe arising out of the Covid 19 pandemic. We have the safety of players and spectators, paramount in our mind right now," he said.

He also pointed out that the BCCI should also keep in mind the interests of the broadcasters while taking such decisions. The official pointed out that even the ICC World Cup 2019 did not fetch the kind of profits envisioned and IPL could change that scenario once it takes place.

The BCCI official also said the health situation has forced them to cancel the series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe and the fate of the tour to South Africa is still hanging in balance. India are in talks with the Cricket South Africa for a limited-over series tour in August. However, the BCCI official said the Covid 19 situation has stalled the plans at the moment.