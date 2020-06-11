IPL 2020: Big News! Defending champions Mumbai Indians start training

They have started the training at the Reliance Stadium at Ghansoli, outskirts of Mumbai. In fact, the four-time IPL champions is the first cricket team in India to start resuming and that it has come in Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states by the pandemic.

The franchise said players living in Mumbai have been invited for the training camp including captain Rohit Sharma, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, batsmen Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare and pace bowler Dhawal Kulkarni. The Mumbai Indians management has also made it clear that the preparatory camp is not mandatory and the players can decide for themselves whether to attend the camp or not.

"Mumbai Indians have given the option of training to us. I am eagerly looking forward to getting there. There is nothing like the feeling of holding the bat again. I have hardly stepped out of home in the last two months and have certainly missed playing," Suryakumar Yadav was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

He said the Mumbai Indians have taken all precautions including social distancing ahead of the camp.

"We are told that all guidelines will be followed including social distancing. And that we might practice with the bowling machine and get some time to bat in the middle," Yadav said.

The fate of the IPL 2020 is still undecided after getting postponed because of the Covid 19 pandemic. The 13th edition of the IPL was expected to begin on March 23 but remained non-starter till date because of the global health situation and worldwide travel restrictions.

However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has written to all the state associations to be on their toes to start preparations for the IPL 2020 even as they are mulling the option of holding the tournament in front of empty stadiums.