IPL 2020: Brian Lara says 'improved' Rishabh Pant is major asset for Delhi Capitals

Pant has been in good form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, in which he has so far scored 171 runs in the five matches and Lara feels his improvement as a batsman has made him a huge asset for DC.

"I think he is a major asset for the Delhi Capitals, but today he has also vastly improved his game. I am talking about his batting and the improvements he made in that department," said Lara told on Star Sports' show "Cricket Live".

"On what is immediately noticeable is his propensity to try and get everything to the leg-side. Also look at his run scoring chart and that's quite a proof of that fascination he has with the on-side. I think he has come to the realisation that this is not working and he went away and worked on improving his off-side play," he added.

Lara feels Pant has worked on improving his off-side play which in turn has helped him to score runs across the ground and made him a well-balanced batsman.

"Now he has the ability to score runs in all parts of the ground. His scoring charts are looking impressive, and yes, more worry for the bowlers," said the former West Indies captain.

"He is now very well balanced and he is looking to score in key areas that he is not accustomed to scoring - over extra cover, over point, in front of point and his balance and his weight is staying there, he is not falling over to the off-side to create shots on the leg side. That is a vast improvement that he has made, which obviously going to help his all-round batting. I believe, this young lad has a long-long way to go," he added.

Delhi Capitals, who look to reclaim the top spot in IPL 2020 standings, will take on Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on Friday (October 9). In the match, Pant will also be looking to complete 100 IPL sixes.

