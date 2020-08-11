Cricket
IPL 2020: Check out six bowlers favourites to win Purple Cap in this IPL in UAE

By
Bengaluru, August 11: The IPL 2020 is scheduled for a September 19 start at the UAE, Covid 19 crisis making a shift of venue mandatory. The concerns apart, players and fans will be eager for the cricketing experience that only IPL can bring about.

Top-flight cricket has made a comeback through bilateral series in the last month or so but the IPL could offer the atmosphere that closely matches an international multi-nation tournament. The pitches in UAE could also resemble the ones in India and MyKhel attempts to find out who could be the frontrunners for the Purple Cap for the highest wicket-takers.

1. Jasprit Bumrah

The Mumbai Indians pacer went through a harrowed time in New Zealand with wickets hard to come by. But Bumrah is a class act and the break from the game might have reinvigorated him. Bumrah's pace and variations could come very handy for the defending champions at UAE.

2. Pat Cummins

Cummins is the currently the best bowler on the view in international cricket whether in a flannel or in coloured clothing. With the improvement in his fitness, the Australian has scaled heights as a bowler. The Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for a record prize for a foreign player, Rs 15.50 crore, and they will be banking on him to make an impact in the UAE in the IPL 2020. Cummins is quite capable too.

3. Rashid Khan

Rashid's incredible economy and propensity to take wickets will be handy for Sunrisers Hyderabad. In IPL 2019, the Afghanistan leg-spinner did not bag too many wickets though he remained economical. He has recovered from a finger injury that reduced his effectiveness last year and the IPL 2020 could see the resurgence of Rashid.

4. Mohammed Shami

Shami has this knack of taking wickets and at in a cluster too. He is comfortable in any kind of pitches. The UAE pitches should mirror those in India quite closely and Shami's skill to bowl yorkers and surprise batsmen with that wicked bouncer will be useful for Kings XI Punjab. He is not the most economical of bowlers but he keeps hunting for wickets and that makes him a threatening prospect.

5. Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal is quite effective in blocking runs and the pressure can gift him wickets. But when the situation demands the leg-spinner can be on the lookout for wickets too. He uses that wide-spinning leg-break to lure the batsmen out of crease and have them stumped or caught somewhere in the outfield. Royal Challengers Bangalore will need a big effort from him to land that maiden IPL title.

6. R Ashwin

The old fox could be back in the hunt in IPL 2020. He will be playing for Delhi Capitals and he will not have the pressure of captaincy this time. It will help him to focus on his bowling more and we may just see him rising as a white-ball bowler all over again. Remember, he burst on to the scene as a remarkable T20 bowler for Chennai Super Kings some years ago.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 11:52 [IST]
