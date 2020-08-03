IPL 2020: Check out Tata Group's proposal to create bio-secure bubble in UAE

IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel revealed that the Tata Medical and Diagnostics has offered to prepare bio-secure bubble for all parties involved in the IPL 2020. Patel said the Tata group's medical experts, right now engaged in the battle against Coronavirus, gave the BCCI a presentation on: "a holistic, state-of the-art integrated Bridgital technology based, end-to-end, Covid safety services solution and enable the league to set the gold standard."

"We were given presentation by the Tata group. IPL Governing Council members are impressed with the pitch. Final call will be taken before the end of this week," Patel was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Tata Motors is already associated with the BCCI as a main sponsor for the IPL. It has been reported that the Tata group medical professionals will join hands with the BCCI, Emirates Cricket Board, IPL teams, IPL event management firms to prepare an end-to-end secured environment during the entire duration of the tournament.

However, the BCCI has not accepted the Tata's proposal as they will study it over the next few days before arriving at a decision. If accepted, the proposals will be incorporated in the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) prepared by the BCCI, which is yet to hand over to the IPL teams.

The Tata group has offered to prepare a three-level security programme in the bio-bubble leveraging on the risk factor associated with level of participants.

Platinum Level will include players, coaches and those who are immediately associated with the IPL teams. Gold Level will be for TV crew and those who are associated with the broadcast team. Silver Level will be created for the likes of cheerleaders and those who are not directly in touch with the players or the team.