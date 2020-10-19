IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings' skipper MS Dhoni set to play record 200th IPL game; 3 others also chase milestones

When these two teams faced each other in IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals, kickstarting their campaign, had beaten CSK by 16 runs in Sharjah on the back of Sanju Samson's whirlwind 74 and Steve Smith's 47-ball 69.

While RR will once target a win over CSK to revive their season, CSK will be out to settle the score and keep their hopes of reaching the playoffs alive. CSK will also have their tasks cut-out as they have to win every game from now on if they wish to keep their record of never missing the playoffs intact.

However, there are several other milestones and records that players would be aiming to achieve in this game.

Here are the players who are on the brink of milestones:

MS Dhoni: The Chennai Super Kings captain is going to add another feather in his hat in his illustrious cricketing career. He may have retired from international cricket but Dhoni never fails to reach a milestone in almost every game he walks into the middle. Today the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman will become the first player to play 200 IPL games. Dhoni needs respectively one dismissal and 6 runs to complete 150 IPL dismissals and 4000 IPL runs for CSK.

Faf du Plessis: The Chennai Super Kings in-form opener and one of the best fielders in the tournament, Faf du Plessis, has been exceedingly well with the bat as well as in the outfield. The South Africa cricketer has already taken some spectacular catches in the tournament and saved precious runs for his team. Today if he manages to take two catches against Royals, he'll complete 50 IPL catches for CSK.

Steve Smith: The Rajasthan Royals' skipper hasn't been in the best of form this season and that has been one of the reasons for his team's patchy show in the tournament. Smith - who had a brilliant outing against CSK in the previous game - requires 3 fours and 21 runs respectively to complete 1000 IPL runs and 100 IPL fours for RR. The Aussie dasher scored an enterprising 57 off 36 balls against RCB to return to form after having some low-scoring outings with the bat. The RR skipper will be looking to take off from where he had left against RCB as his side face CSK.

Jos Buttler: The flamboyant England batsman showed glimpses of this 360 degree hitting skills against Delhi Capitals but a memorable knock from Buttler is yet to come in this season. He needs 4 sixes to complete 50 IPL sixes for Royals and hopefully, he achieves it against CSK.