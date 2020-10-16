IPL 2020: Chris Gayle gives lot of energy to the team: Murugan Ashwin

Gayle's involvement in the tournament was delayed by food poisoning, leading to a spell in hospital. He batted in the unfamiliar position of three for KXIP, coming in after the opening duo had put on 78, after RCB had made 171 for six.

After a cautious start, the left-hander cut loose with a solitary four and five sixes. Even his dismissal added a little drama, but Nicolas Pooran finished the job in style with a maximum off Yuzvendra Chahal.

In the post-match press conference spinner Ashwin was all praise for the Universe Boss saying he brings lot of energy to the team, "It's good to get a win. Chris (Gayle) coming back to the side gives a lot of energy to the team," said Ashwin.

KXIP have found wins hard to come by in 2020 but have now triumphed in both games with RCB, although only after surviving a late wobble in Match 31 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday (October 15) night.

The eight-wicket victory gives KXIP renewed hope for the season and Ashwin said the mood in the camp was always upbeat despite repeated defeats.

"The mood in the camp was always high even we were losing. We didn't lose our spirit, we know that we're playing good cricket and it's just getting over the line. Really happy that we won a game and it's about repeating it game after game," Ashwin added.

The victory against RCB was KXIP's second from eight matches as they remain at the bottom of IPL 2020 table. Their next match is against champions Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Sunday (October 18).

Ashwin, who dismissed RCB opener Aaron Finch and all-rounder Washington Sundar to return impressive figures of two for 23 said though the wicket was helping spinners, the bowler has to choose the line and length correctly.

"Definitely, the wicket was holding a bit, but having said that it's all about executing the length as well. If you miss your length you might get hit for a six considering how small the ground is," he added.