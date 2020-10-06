IPL 2020: Chris Morris to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Chennai Super Kings

The South African all-rounder, who joined Royal Challengers from Delhi Capitals for Rs 10 crore, has been warming the benches owing to a side strain.

"Morris nearly made it to the side (against Delhi Capitals). But he could not at the end, and we have four more days for our next match. Hopefully, he will be ready by then," said RCB skipper Virat Kohli after the match against the Capitals.

The absence of Morris has severely affected the team balance of Royal Challengers with them struggling to find an all-rounder who can give them four overs and bat in the middle-order. Shivam Dube is an all-rounder but he is more of batsman than bowler.

Moeen Ali has been included in their last match against Delhi Capitals and he grabbed one wicket but leaked 21 runs in two overs. RCB will be hoping that the arrival of Morris can solve that issue, and he can replace either Moeen or Isuru Udana in the XI.