IPL 2020: Covid 19 tests, talking on balconies, training inside rooms: Here's how players spent their first day in UAE

Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab players arrived in Dubai on Thursday evening (August 20) while Kolkata Knight Riders landed in Abu Dhabi the same night. While Royals' squad completed its day 1 testing as per BCCI's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) at the airport itself, KXIP went for a repeat test on Friday (August 21).

As per the BCCI SOP, testing will be done on day 1, 3 and 6 and after that teams can start training for the IPL 2020, beginning September 19.

Since no one is allowed to step out of the room in the six-day isolation period, players made full use of their dedicated balconies to speak to each other but following all social distancing guidelines.

The Royals have demarcated the outdoor area which a player cannot use if his next-door teammate too is outside.

"The players can use the outdoor area alternately. For example, I can't be in the balcony when the player next door too is outside but I can be out with the player in the following room," said a team source.

KXIP players can talk to their immediate neighbour while using the balcony but the heat in Dubai would ensure they do it in daytime. Royals pacer Jaydev Unadkat also posted a video on social media, covering his first morning in Dubai.

Going by the video, he has an air cycle in his room to keep him in shape and he used the outdoor area for his Yoga session. Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers and Mumbai Indians left for UAE on Friday (August 21). Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad players will leave India over the weekend.