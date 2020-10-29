IPL 2020: CSK vs KKR, Match 49: Toss, Playing XI: Chennai Super Kings elect to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders

Already out of contention for the playoffs, CSK are out to spoil KKR’s party, who would want to win their last two matches for a smooth passage into the playoffs.

Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni opted to bowl first in their penultimate game as the skipper said they’ve seen dew in their last two training sessions at the Dubai stadium and in that case bowling first is the better choice.

Meanwhile, Dhoni named a couple of changes in the playing XI for the KKR game. Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Monu Kumar are out of the playing XI. The players included in the line-up for the KKR game include Karn Sharma, Shane Watson and Lungi Ngidi.

Meanwhile in the Knight Riders camp, captain Morgan said that Andre Russell is still unfit and will be unavailable for the crucial game. Morgan named one change in the Knights playing XI as Rinku Singh will come in for Prasidh Krishna.

Playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (capt), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

Chennai Super Kings:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi