IPL 2020: Data check: How much money players from each country will lose if IPL 13 is abandoned

1. India - Rs 358.35 crore

Indian cricketers of various stature constitute the spine of the IPL. There are some big-ticket players like Virat Kohli (Rs 17 crore), Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni (Rs 15 crore each) and then others like KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya. Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah etc who all have big-time contracts with their respective franchises like Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad among others.

2. Australia - Rs 86.75 crore

The cream of Australian players like David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell etc are part of various IPL franchises like Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. And they are set to lose big money of the IPL is indeed cancelled. Cummins will be the most disappointed as he had a record-breaking Rs 15.5 crore contract with the Knight Riders.

3. West Indies - Rs 57 crore

West Indians have always been an integral part of the IPL because of their ability in the ultra-short format and they are also multiple World Cup winners in the T20 format too. Players such as Kieron Pollard, Chris Gayle, Andre Russel, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Oshane Thomas are some of the finest from the Caribbean and they will too lose some serious money.

4. England - Rs 43.80 crore

England players' enhanced reputation as white ball players have reflected in their IPL contracts too. Now, players like Jonny Bairstow, Jose Buttler, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Eoin Morgan etc are mainstays of their respective teams and even rookies like Tom Banton has been in high demand.

5. South Africa - Rs 34.60 crore

From South Africa too, there are a number of fine T20 players are participating in the IPL. They include players like Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and David Miller and a cancellation will rob them of some serious money.

6. Afghanistan - Rs 14 crore

They may be the babies of international cricket but Afghanistan players like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujib ur Rahman, etc are high in demand in the League circuit. They will lose 14 crore of IPL is cancelled.

7. New Zealand - Rs 9.8 crore

A large number of the best of contemporary New Zealand cricketers are appearing in IPL 2020. Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner are all part of various IPL teams.

8. Sri Lanka: Rs 2.70 crore

Once Sri Lanka players were high in demand in the IPL but over the years their presence has been limited to a few names. Lasith Malinga and Isuru Udana (Royal Challengers Bangalore) are the prominent names drafted for this IPL.

9. Nepal - Rs 20 lakh

Sandeep Lamichhane is the lone Nepal representative in the IPL 2020 and he has been retained for Rs 20 lakh by Delhi Capitals. The leg-spinner has taken 13 wickets from 9 matches so far across two IPL seasons - 2018 and 2019.