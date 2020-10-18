IPL 2020: DC vs CSK: Shikhar's wicket was important but we dropped him quite a number of times: MS Dhoni

After opting to bat, the MS Dhoni-led side put up 179/4 on the board. With not too much on the board to defend, the bowlers failed to stop the Capitals, who climbed to the top of the table following the win.

Dhoni's men are placed sixth on the table, having won just three matches so far. In the final over, Capitals needed 17 to win and Dhoni handed to ball to Ravindra Jadeja.

Axar Patel hammered Jadeja for three maximums as Chennai fell to their sixth loss of the season.

After the loss, Dhoni was questioned about his decision to hand the ball to Jadeja in the final over.

"Bravo was not fit. He went out and didn't come back. The options were Jaddu and Karn. I went with Jaddu. Shikhar's wicket was important but we dropped him quite a number of times. If he keeps batting, he will keep the strike rate high," said the Chennai skipper at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Dhoni further added, "Also the wicket played better in the second half, but we can't take the credit away from Shikhar. There wasn't a lot of dew, but there was just enough to make the pitch better. That makes a big difference. Minus 10 when you are batting, and the extra 10 for the team batting second."

Talking about the positives for the Chennai team, Dhoni lauded Sam Curran for his final over, which kept CSK in the game. "A positive was Sam's last over. He needs convincing he can execute the wide yorkers. He is not usually confident with that, but today he did well with that. So that is one ball that can be difficult to hit," signed off the skipper.

Having lost six games out of the nine played so far, Chennai will quickly have to turn things around if they are to keep their season alive. Dhoni's men will next take on Rajasthan Royals on Monday.