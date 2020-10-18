IPL 2020: DC vs CSK: The way Shikhar batted it was mesmerising: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer

While Capitals' opener Dhawan scored his maiden IPL century, Patel took Delhi over the line with a scintillating show in the final over.

Seventeen was needed from the final over and Patel hammered Ravindra Jadeja for three maximums to guide Delhi to their seventh win of the season.

Speaking about the win, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said, "I was sitting inside and I was pretty nervous. I knew if Shikhar stayed till the end, we would win, but the way Axar came out and hit those sixes, it was brilliant. Whenever we give out dressing room Man of the match awards, he is always there. You see his preparations, they are always on point."

Talking about Delhi's season and Dhawan's show, Iyer said that it was mesmerising to watch Dhawan bat. "We know the strengths and weaknesses of our team very well. We enjoy each other's progress. I just told one of my team-mates today that the way Shikhar batted it was mesmerising to see. As a captain, that gives you breathing space that someone can take your team to the end," signed off the Delhi captain.

Delhi Capitals next take on Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday.