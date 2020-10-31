IPL 2020: DC vs MI, Match 51, Highlights: Mumbai Indians ensure top-two finish after 9-wicket win over Delhi Capitals

After the Mumbai bowlers restricted the Capitals to a below par 110/9, the MI openers gave the team a flying start in their chase. Riding on Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 72, MI ensured a top two finish in the 13th edition of the tournament.

After a phenomenal run in the season, Delhi Capitals fell to their fourth loss on the trot. The 9-wicket loss will definitely hurt the Capitals net run rate as that will play a big role at the end. Though the Delhi team is still placed third on the points table, a lot will depend on their final game and on the outcome of other games.

After being sent into bat, a clinical show from Mumbai bowlers saw the Capitals post 110/9 in the first match of the day.

The Capitals line-up crumbled like a pack of cards as a lethal Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult led the Mumbai bowling attack at the Dubai International Stadium.

After opting to bowl, Mumbai got off to a perfect start as Boult removed DC opener Shikhar Dhawan for a duck. This was Dhawan’s second consecutive duck. Boult made it two in two overs as he removed Prithvi Shaw in the third over of the match. Capitals were reduced to 15/2 in three overs.

After the shaky start the Delhi line-up struggled to put runs on the board. Captain Shreyas Iyer piled on the most runs for the Capitals as he scored 25 off 29. Bumrah was once again his lethal best as he removed both Rishabh Pant (21 off 24) and Marcus Stoinis (2 off 3) in the twelfth over.

Delhi struggled to build partnerships as Mumbai restricted them to a below par 110. The Capitals highest partnership came between skipper Shreyas Iyer and Pant as the duo put up 35 off 44 deliveries.

The Mumbai bowlers once again put up a lethal display as Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult picked up three wickets each to restrict the Capitals.

In reply, MI chased down the target with 34-balls to spare. An in-form Kishan scored an unbeaten 72 off 47 as he sealed Mumbai’s win. Chasing a paltry total, the opening pair of Quinton de Kock (26 off 28) and Kishan stitched together a partnership of 68 off 62 to set MI up for an easy win.

The Delhi bowlers failed to restrict MI as they notched up their ninth win of the season.

Mumbai’s win on Saturday sealed a top two finish for the defending champions.