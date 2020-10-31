IPL 2020: DC vs MI: Pant, Pollard eye small milestones

The DC wicket-keeper batsman is just 11 away from completing 2,000 runs in IPL history.

The 23-year-old has scored 235 runs from nine games in IPL 2020 so far with a strike rate of 115.

The dashing gloveman had missed a few matches due to injury before returning to the squad with a bang.

Despite three defeats on the trot DC are placed third in IPL 2020 table with 14 points from 12 games, courtesy their consistent run in the first phase of the league.

The three defeats should come as an eye opener for DC as they can ill-afford to take things lightly and need at least a win to seal their play-off place.

Meanwhile from the opposition camp, MI's stand-in-skipper Pollard is also on the verge of achieving a small milestone.

The Bajan West Indian all-rounder is 6 sixes away from completing 200 IPL sixes.

His compatriot Chris Gayle, who plies his trade with Kings XI Punjab leads the list with 347 from 131 games.

Gayle also became the first player in history to smash 1,000 T20 sixes during the course of his whirlwind 99 off 63 balls against Rajasthan Royals in Match 50 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Pollard is in second in the list of all-time six hitters with 690 from 524 games while former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Brendon McCullum is third place with 485 sixes in 370 matches.