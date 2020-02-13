IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore hints at rebranding, Delhi Capitals offers to provide tips

Fans started guessing that the Bengaluru-based franchise might be going for a possible rebranding ahead of the thirteenth season of the cash-rich league. Even the team's captain Virat Kohli and his teammates AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal were stunned by the googly.

Another IPL franchise Delhi Capitals were also surprised with RCB's move and took to their Twitter handle and suggested the RCB to contact them in case Kohli-led franchise is planning for a rebranding.

In a fun banter, the Delhi Capitals' tweeted, "In case you're rebranding, do let us know if you need any help, @RCBTweets! We know a thing or two."

The Delhi Capitals rebranded themselves from Delhi Daredevils ahead of IPL 2018 and have seen a change in their fortunes ever since.

The Delhi-based IPL franchise took an upward curve following the change in their name and logo. Under the leadership of young and dynamic captain Shreyas Iyer, DC has only gone from strength to strength in the last two years. They even made it to the playoffs in IPL 2020 and would be looking to repeat the good show in IPL 2020 as well and hope for an even better finish this time around.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is owned by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, a subsidiary of Diageo India. One of the original eight teams of the IPL, RCB has made three final appearances in the domestic T20 league (in 2009 to the Deccan Chargers, in 2011 to the Chennai Super Kings and in 2016 to the Sunrisers Hyderabad) for which they finished runners-up in all.

It is one of the more consistent and successful T20 sides and has tremendous Indian and international star power led by Indian cricket team's skipper and national icon Virat Kohli. For the upcoming season of the IPL, the franchise features international superstars including Captain Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, among others, forming the core of an exciting team.

The Royal Challengers recently announced a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd. Muthoot Fincorp Ltd. is a part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, popularly known as Muthoot Blue, a diversified conglomerate in the financial services industry. Muthoot Fincorp is one amongst the largest Gold Loan companies in India. The partnership of title sponsor for the marquee T20 team includes the heavily valued "jersey-front" logo placement, which will be prominent on the playing and training jersey, in-stadium integration at home matches, digital and other highly visible media platforms.