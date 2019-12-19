Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Final List of Rajasthan Royals Squad after players auction, big buys, money spent

By
IPL 2020: Final List of Rajasthan Royals Squad after players auction, big buys, money spent

Kolkata, December 19: Rajasthan Royals ended the IPL 2020 auction with a squad strength of 25 players, including 8 overseas, and made some good buys from the auction room here on Thursday (December 19). Captained by Steve Smith and coached by Andrew McDonald, the Jaipur franchise will set out to grab their second IPL title next year.

Check out the full squad of Rajasthan Royals by MyKhel and see whether they can run the full lap in IPL 2020.

1. Full squad after auction

Batsmen: Steve Smith (C), Robin Uthappa (Rs 3 crore), Manan Vohra, David Miller (Rs 75 lakh).

Bowlers: Ankit Rajput (Rs 3crore), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 3crore), Varun Aaron, Mayank Markande (Rs 2 crore), Kartik Tyagi (Rs 1.30 crore), Andrew Tye (Rs 1 crore), Oshane Thomas (Rs 50 lakh), Akash Singh (Rs 20 lakh).

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Rahul Tewatia (Rs 3 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 2.40 crore), Tom Curran (Rs 1 crore), Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Anirudha Joshi (Rs 20 lakh).

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Anuj Rawat (Rs 80 lakh).

2. Players released before auction

Oshane, Ish Sohi, Liam Livingstone, Stuart Binny, Jaydev Unadkat. Ajinkya Rahane (traded).

3. Players retained

The core players like captain Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron and Manan Vohra were retained by Royals management. Rahul Tewatia, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande entered the squad via trade.

4. Big buys from IPL auction 2020

Rajasthan Royals bought Robin Uthappa and Jaydev Unadkat for Rs 3 crore while uncapped Mumbai cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal was purchased for Rs 2.40 crore. England all-rounder Tom Curran and Australia pacer Andrew Tye were bought for Rs 1 crore, while uncapped Kartik Tyagi was purchased for Rs 1.30 crore.

4. Total money spent

Including the purse of Rs 28.9 crore in the auction and the money spent to retain the players, Rajasthan Royals spent a total of Rs 70.25 crore.

More RAJASTHAN ROYALS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 23:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue