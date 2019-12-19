IPL 2020: Final List of Rajasthan Royals Squad after players auction, big buys, money spent

Kolkata, December 19: Rajasthan Royals ended the IPL 2020 auction with a squad strength of 25 players, including 8 overseas, and made some good buys from the auction room here on Thursday (December 19). Captained by Steve Smith and coached by Andrew McDonald, the Jaipur franchise will set out to grab their second IPL title next year.
Check out the full squad of Rajasthan Royals by MyKhel and see whether they can run the full lap in IPL 2020.
1. Full squad after auction
Batsmen: Steve Smith (C), Robin Uthappa (Rs 3 crore), Manan Vohra, David Miller (Rs 75 lakh).
Bowlers: Ankit Rajput (Rs 3crore), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 3crore), Varun Aaron, Mayank Markande (Rs 2 crore), Kartik Tyagi (Rs 1.30 crore), Andrew Tye (Rs 1 crore), Oshane Thomas (Rs 50 lakh), Akash Singh (Rs 20 lakh).
All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Rahul Tewatia (Rs 3 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 2.40 crore), Tom Curran (Rs 1 crore), Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Anirudha Joshi (Rs 20 lakh).
Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Anuj Rawat (Rs 80 lakh).
2. Players released before auction
Oshane, Ish Sohi, Liam Livingstone, Stuart Binny, Jaydev Unadkat. Ajinkya Rahane (traded).
3. Players retained
The core players like captain Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron and Manan Vohra were retained by Royals management. Rahul Tewatia, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande entered the squad via trade.
4. Big buys from IPL auction 2020
Rajasthan Royals bought Robin Uthappa and Jaydev Unadkat for Rs 3 crore while uncapped Mumbai cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal was purchased for Rs 2.40 crore. England all-rounder Tom Curran and Australia pacer Andrew Tye were bought for Rs 1 crore, while uncapped Kartik Tyagi was purchased for Rs 1.30 crore.
4. Total money spent
Including the purse of Rs 28.9 crore in the auction and the money spent to retain the players, Rajasthan Royals spent a total of Rs 70.25 crore.
