IPL 2020: Fit Rohit Sharma makes a comeback against Sunrisers Hyderabad, disappoints with the bat

The senior India cricketer returned to action after missing a few games due to the injury. The MI captain opened the innings with Quinton de Kock after Sunrisers captain David Warner invited the defending champions to bat first at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in what is the must-win game for the Orange Army.

Having already qualified to the playoffs by finishing at the top of the points table, Mumbai Indians decided to rest their key players and made three changes to their playing eleven. Rohit, Dhawal Kulkarni and James Pattinson coming in for Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. Saurabh Tiwary is retained as Hardik Pandya gets another rest.

The right-handed cricketer - who wasn't picked up for India's tour of Australia later this year - didn't have a memorable outing on his return. The Mumbaikar scored just 4 runs before he played a lofted shot against Sandeep Sharma and found David Warner in the deep. Rohit's innings lasted for just 7 deliveries and Mumbai Indians lost their first wicket for 12 in the third over. It was the fourth occasion in the IPL when Sandeep got the better of the Mumbai Indians' skipper.

Earlier after losing the toss, Rohit spoke about his team's plans for the game and also about his fitness. Rohit said: "Throughout the tournament, there has been a lot of talk about the toss, and we need to take toss out of contention and play good cricket. Looks like I'm fit and fine. We are resting some key bowlers - (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Trent) Boult will rest, (James) Pattinson and Dhawal Kulkarni will replace them. I am coming in place of Jayant Yadav."