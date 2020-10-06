IPL 2020: Glenn Maxwell needs to fire for Kings XI Punjab to do well, says batting coach Wasim Jaffer

Dubai, Oct 6: Kings XI Punjab have had another disappointing start to their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as they are languishing at the bottom of the points table with four defeats in five games. Team's batting coach Wasim Jaffer believes other batsmen other than KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal need to fire, especially, Glenn Maxwell.

The KL Rahul-led side suffered a defeat via Super Over against Delhi Capitals but came back strongly to hammer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 97 runs. However, Kings then ended up losing three games on the trot.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

Talking about KXIP's performance in the tournament so far, Jaffer said his team is in a situation where it needs to win seven out of the remaining nine leagues games to finish in the top-four, a tough task but possible.

For that, it will have to rework its composition and decide who will make way for Chris Gayle and Mujeeb ur Rahman. Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell, who is yet to fire, are certain to retain their place in the eleven in the next game. Maxwell was bought by KXIP for Rs 10.75 crore during the IPL 2020 Auction but the Aussie all-rounder is yet to deliver a match-winning performance.

Auto Refresh Feeds

Sheldon Cottrell and Chris Jordan are the other overseas players who featured in the last game which KXIP lost to CSK by 10 wickets. Besides death bowling, Jaffer feels even the finishing with the bat also needs improvement.

"KL (Rahul) and Mayank (Agarwal) has done most of the work so far (in batting). Pooran has been batting really well. Karun (Nair) had a couple of chances, he didn't do well so Mandeep (Singh) has come in.

"We obviously need Maxwell to fire. That is a tricky one, choosing the four overseas players. We got some time off and we will put our mind to it if Gayle and Mujeeb come in, who will make way for them.

"Pooran is keeping also, so which are the other guys (that can be replaced). We will give our inputs to KL and Anil bhai (head coach) and they will take the call. I am sure they know what is the best thing to do going forward."

Talking about the campaign so far, Jaffer said the close losses against Delhi Capitals (via Super Over) and Rajasthan Royals are bound to affect the players.

"In a tournament like this, close losses always affect you. Because this is a tournament where you need to win at least seven to eight games, especially the ones against DC and RR, definitely has its effect on the team because we could have easily won our first three matches (before losses against MI and CSK).

"We need to perform collectively, something we have not done yet. However, players are experienced enough to know that things can turnaround quickly and it is about time it turns in our favour, else it would be too late," Jaffer added.

(With PTI inputs)