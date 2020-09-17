IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya trolls MS Dhoni, AB de Villiers reminds Mumbai Indians' all-rounder not to mess with Thala

On Thursday (September 17), Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Royal Challengers Bangalore flamboyant batsman AB de Villiers got into a funny war of words on Twitter. The banter began when Hardik Pandya tried trolling former India cricketer and Chennai Super Kings' skipper MS Dhoni on Twitter for getting out in 'Gully Cricket' by gully rules.

The Baroda cricketer posted a 20-second video featuring Dhoni for Dream11's latest campaign, where the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman is playing gully cricket with youngsters and hits a brilliant four; but gets out, as the ball directly hits a scooter. And by gully cricket rules, a direct shot on the scooter is declared out.

Pandya took to Twitter and jokingly wrote to MS Dhoni:

"@msdhoni Two-wheeler pe laga toh four?!! Hahahahaha! #YahanSabSameHai #YeApnaGameHai #Dream11IPL @Dream11".

Much to Pandya's surprise, De Villiers came to MSD's defence. ABD shared another 20-second video featuring Pandya where he hits a six, but in turn, loses the ball in a gully cricket match, and is asked to spare 20 Rs for the lost ball.

AB de Villiers posted: "Need 20 bucks change @hardikpandya7? #20RupeesLoan #YahanSabSameHai #YeApnaGameHai #Dream11IPL @Dream11".

Later, Hardik threw a challenge to the former South Africa cricketer and wrote: .@ABdeVilliers17 thanks for the offer, let's see you do a perfect bottle flip! #Dream11IPL @Dream11".

These videos are based on the newly launched campaign by Dream11 called 'Ye Apna Game Hain'.

Hardik Pandya is all set to make a comeback post his lengthy injury layoff. Pandya's form will be crucial for defending champions MI. All eyes will be set on the screen, as retired Indian skipper, MSD, will be seen in action after a long break. Whereas, AB de Villiers will look forward to helping RCB win their first IPL trophy since the league's inception in tough weather conditions.