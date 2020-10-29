IPL 2020: "If Rohit Sharma is not fit, what is he doing in Mumbai Indians dugout," asks Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is the latest to question the selectors for their decision and wondered what is the Mumbaikar doing the Mumbai Indians' dugout if he's unwell during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 matches.

Rohit - the captain of four-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians - suffered a hamstring injury during a match and has already missed out a few games.

While naming India's three teams for the Australia tour, the BCCI did not throw much light on Rohit's fitness and just stated that it is monitoring his progress. The cricketer, however, was seen batting in the Mumbai Indians' nets in less than an hour after the squads were announced by the BCCI.

The tour of Australia comprises three T20 Internationals, as many ODIs and four Tests. The series is scheduled to start on November 27. Opener Mayank Agarwal, who too has missed out on the last two games for KXIP due to injury, was named in the Indian contingent for the tour.

Questioning the selectors' decision and explaining how the selection process used to be during his playing days, Sehwag on Cribuzz show said, "During my playing days, when Srikkanth was the chairman of selectors if a player was injured on the day of selection then he was not picked. But this is a long tour and Rohit Sharma is an important player, so if he has not been picked keeping in mind his injury status today then I guess it is a bit harsh on him."

The former India cricketer also suggested that there needs to be more clarity on the nature of the Mumbaikar's injury. The cricketer-turned commentator also questioned if Rohit is really unwell then what is he doing in the MI dugout during the matches.

"Even I have no update on Rohit Sharma's injury status. The media should ask this question. Earlier it was told that he is unwell if he is unwell then what is he doing inside the stadium. He was seen during both matches. If he is unwell then he should be on bed rest to recover as soon as possible. So clearly, he is not unwell," Sehwag said.

"In that case, the franchise should give a statement about the nature of his injury. A video was shared by Mumbai Indians of him practising, which clearly shows he is trying to get back to fitness but there needs to be a statement. These days you don't even need a statement, he has his social media where he can just put a line about his condition," the Nawab of Najafgarh added further.