IPL 2020: Impressed with youngsters, Ashish Nehra, Sanjay Bangar believe future of Indian cricket is bright

Several uncapped players have impressed with their brilliant performances in the tournament for their respective franchises and grabbed the attention of experts and former players.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar lavished praise on Sunrisers Hyderabad speedster T Natarajan and said, "The yorker ball is the most difficult ball in this format, and that too when the ball is wet, despite that T Natarajan bowled in the previous match and sorted out SRH's death bowling issue. I am really impressed by Natarajan. He is looking in good form and Natarajan will be my player of choice who has impressed me in the IPL."

Ashish Nehra, on the other hand, seemed impressed by Kings XI Punjab's young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal's performance.

The former India pacer said, "He has done really well and I would like to see how he bowls in the future and how he grows. Ravi Bishnoi and Devdutt Padikkal, both have shown great character. As I said earlier, I would've liked Parthiv Patel to open, but that is out of the picture now. Looking at the future, I am impressed by Devdutt Padikkal and Ravi Bishnoi's performance."

Padikkal has scored 178 runs, including three fifties, in 5 games for RCB. While Natarajan (5 wickets) and Bishnoi (4 wickets) impressed everyone with their bowling.