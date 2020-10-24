IPL 2020: Ishan Kishan steals the limelight from Quinton de Kock

On a magical night at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday (October 23), Kishan completely outbatted the South African captain as Mumbai Indians (MI) thrashed three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 10 wickets in Match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

It was the most one-sided of contests at Sharjah where CSK, who were put into bat by MI stand-in-skipper Kieron Pollard, could muster only 114 for nine.

Ishan Kishan, Trent Boult help Mumbai crush Chennai by 10 wickets

In reply, Kishan made a breezy 68 from a mere 37 deliveries and the in-form De Kock finished unbeaten on 46 as the defending champions sealed a thumping win with as many as 7.4 overs to spare.

The victory moved MI to level on points with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while CSK continue to languish at the bottom of the table.

CSK's total marked something of a recovery as they were reeling at three for four at one stage after Trent Boult (4-18) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-25) took two wickets apiece in devastating opening bursts.

They had their backs to the wall at 43 for seven before Sam Curran spared them complete humiliation with 52 from 47 balls.

Rahul Chahar also capitalised on the sorry CSK batting frailties by taking 2-22 and later the MI openers made short work of the small target.

Here is top 10 low scores of CSK

The 22-year-old Kishan struck five sixes in another demonstration of his immense talent, reaching his half-century by disdainfully reverse-sweeping Ravindra Jadea over the rope.

Ruturaj Gaikwad gave Kishan a life when he put him down, summing up CSK's day, and De Kock - who had made three consecutive half-centuries - struck a couple of sixes as Mumbai coasted to victory.

Curran-Tahir record highest 9th wicket partnership in IPL history

Champions MI next take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (October 25).

CSK, who failed to qualify for the play-offs for the first time since the tournament's inception in 2008, have nothing at stake except pride as they face the in-from RCB the same day in an earlier game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.