IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada regains purple cap

The South African paceman has taken 25 wickets from 14 matches in IPL 2020, two more than Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah.

The MI bowling spearhead had briefly surpassed Rabada as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament when he took three for 17 during the match between the two sides at Dubai International Cricket Stadium last week.

Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians takes purple cap

After that three-wicket burst Bumrah was tied with Rabada on 23 wickets, but took the purple cap on the basis of better economy rate.

However, Bumrah now has a chance to reclaim the purple cap when MI take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last round-robin tie of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (November 3).

IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

The two top sides of IPL 2020 will lock horns in the first play-off tie on Thursday (November 5) after DC beat RCB by six wickets to finish second in the table.

The winner of the penultimate round-robin tie match of IPL 2020 was guaranteed to face MI in Qualifier 1 on and it was DC who came out on top.

RCB also made the play-off cut, progressing as their net run-rate was better than fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders finished with.

The Virat Kohli-led side will have to wait for the outcome of the MI vs SRH match to see who their opponent in the play-offs will be.

POINTS TABLE | RESULTS/FIXTURES

SRH can seal the final play-off place at the expense of KKR if they beat defending champions MI.

At Abu Dhabi on Monady night, RCB were restricted to 152 for seven after being put in, the consistent Devdutt Padikkal making 50 off 41 balls and AB de Villiers 35 from 21 in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

South African duo Anrich Nortje (3-33) and Rabada (2-30) played big hands for the Capitals once again to restrict Kohli's side to a below-par total.

Later, Shikhar Dhawan (54 off 41) and Ajinkya Rahane (60 from 46) put on 88 for the second wicket to put the Capitals well on their way to victory.