IPL 2020: Karun Nair tests negative for Covid 19, set to travel to UAE with Kings XI Punjab

Karun had entered self-isolation for 14 days before clearing the test on August 8, as per ESPNCricinfo. However, Karun will have to undergo three more tests before travelling to the UAE on August 20. He will have to return negative in those tests to board the flight with the rest of the team.

The Karnataka batsman has played two seasons for Kings XI in 2018 and 2019. He has made 306 runs with two fifties. Karun is the first high-profile cricketer who has been tested positive for Covid 19 in India, which has seen some sharp rise in the cases recently after the nationwide lockdown.

It may be recalled that Rajasthan Royals had announced on Wednesday (August 12) that their fielding coach Dishant Yagnik too had tested positive for Coronavirus and has entered home quarantine in his native Udaipur.

However, the Royals had made it clear that Yagnik did not came in close contact with any cricketers or officials in the last 10 days, ruling out the possibility of spreading the virus.