Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Karun Nair tests negative for Covid 19, set to travel to UAE with Kings XI Punjab

By
IPL 2020: Karun Nair tests negative for Covid 19, set to travel to UAE with Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2020: Karun Nair tests negative for Covid 19, set to travel to UAE with Kings XI Punjab

Bengaluru, August 13: Karun Nair, who plays for Kings XI Punjab, has tested negative for Covid 19 and is expected to travel with the team to UAE for IPL 2020, which is scheduled to begin on September 19. Karun had tested positive for the virus earlier but was returned negative on August 8.

Karun had entered self-isolation for 14 days before clearing the test on August 8, as per ESPNCricinfo. However, Karun will have to undergo three more tests before travelling to the UAE on August 20. He will have to return negative in those tests to board the flight with the rest of the team.

The Karnataka batsman has played two seasons for Kings XI in 2018 and 2019. He has made 306 runs with two fifties. Karun is the first high-profile cricketer who has been tested positive for Covid 19 in India, which has seen some sharp rise in the cases recently after the nationwide lockdown.

It may be recalled that Rajasthan Royals had announced on Wednesday (August 12) that their fielding coach Dishant Yagnik too had tested positive for Coronavirus and has entered home quarantine in his native Udaipur.

However, the Royals had made it clear that Yagnik did not came in close contact with any cricketers or officials in the last 10 days, ruling out the possibility of spreading the virus.

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 10:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue