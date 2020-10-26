Cricket
IPL 2020: KKR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Best Playing XI Details

Sharjah, October 26: Belatedly getting into the groove with four wins on the trot, Kings XI Punjab will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders in a mid-table IPL 2020 clash here on Monday (October 26).

KXIP are placed fifth on the points table having won five games from 11 outings, while KKR are a notch better, occupying the fourth spot with 12 points.

A win for Punjab will elevate them to the top four, while a victory for KKR will take them to 14 points, the same as the top three teams in the contest, strengthening their play-off chances. With the race to play-offs heating up, both sides know the value of a win. Be a part of the juggle using Dream11 tips by MyKhel.

1. Team News: Kings XI Punjab

The Kings XI must win all their remaining matches for a shot at the playoffs. KXIP's bowling has been their weakest link. Barring Mohammad Shami and Ravi Bishnoi, none of the bowlers have inspired confidence, especially in the death overs.

But when their batting unit failed to put runs on the board on Saturday, the KXIP bowlers produced an excellent display of death over bowling against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They defended 126 by taking five wickets in the final two overs to eke out an incredible win.

KXIP have in-form batsmen in skipper Rahul, who is the leading run scorer of the tournament, and Mayank Agarwal. The presence of flamboyant Chris Gayle has inspired the team, and since his inclusion in the playing XI, the Punjab-based outfit has not lost a single game.

Nicholas Pooran, too, has looked dangerous but the shaky form of Glenn Maxwell remains a concern. Agarwal missed the match against SRH due to a bruised knee but the opener is expected to be back for the clash against KKR.

2. Team News: Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR will also be all fired up after their comprehensive win over the formidable Delhi Capitals and would be desperate to keep the winning momentum going.

After the embarrassing eight-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore, the two-time champions did well to regroup and inflict a 59-run defeat on the Capitals, who occupy the second spot in the points table.

If KKR wish to seal a play-off spot, their batsmen need to step up, shrug off their inconsistency and win matches for the team. Barring Rana (81) and Narine (64), everyone else failed against DC.

The KKR bowlers have done well to fashion victories and the addition of Lockie Fergusen has only strengthened the pace attack, which also includes Australian Pat Cummins.

3. Playing XI

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh/Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

4. Dream11

KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

5. Head to head

The Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab had faced each other 26 times and the Kolkata outfit holds a massive edge of 18-8.

6. Match details

Date: October 26

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP

Story first published: Monday, October 26, 2020, 10:56 [IST]
