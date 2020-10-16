IPL 2020: KKR vs MI: Match 32: Cummins' fifty, Morgan's resistance take Knight Riders to 148/5

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

After winning the toss, Morgan said his team has made a couple of changes in their playing XI, "Eoin Morgan: We are gonna bat first. The wicket looks good, hopefully, we can get a good score on the board. It all happened yesterday (the captaincy change), DK came to myself and head coaches, decided it is better for the team and he also needs to focus on his batting. It just shows the culture we've created. We have made two changes. Banton and Nagarkoti go out. (Shivam) Mavi and (Chris) Green come in."

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said his team feels confident and chasing the target will be a challenge for them but his team is ready for it. Mumbai also made a change in their side.

"Feel confident. We had a great last game here, it's another challenge to come out and chase a target. It gives us another opportunity to come out and express ourselves. It is important to make sure everyone are fresh, not playing for a long period is easy for players to get injured. We have one change. James Pattinson misses out and Nathan Coulter-Nile comes in. We are managing the workload and that's the thought behind it," said Rohit.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Chris Green, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.