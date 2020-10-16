IPL 2020: KKR vs MI: Rohit Sharma's strategy pays off as Jasprit Bumrah outfoxes Andre Russell

As Knight Riders' top-order failed badly after newly-appointed skipper Eoin Morgan elected to bat first against Rohit Sharma's men, Russell walked early into the middle. Knight Riders pinned their hopes on the big-hitting West Indies all-rounder and hoped he would take them to a fighting total.

However, the Jamaican's knock lasted for just 9 balls as he was dismissed for 12. Knowing the importance of Russell's wicket, Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma brought his most-trusted man Bumrah into the attack in the 11th over.

Bumrah's good record against Russell was also one of the reasons why Rohit handed over the ball to the pacer and he didn't disappoint. After getting hit for a boundary by Russell, Bumrah came back strongly. The right-arm pacer rattled Russell with a well-directed short-pitched bouncer. The Windies batsman tried to pull the ball but it hit on the back end of his bat and it sailed behind the stumps towards short third man region. An alert Quinton de Kock ran and pouched the ball comfortably.

Bumrah enjoys pretty decent figures against Russell. The premier India seamer has dismissed Russell three times in the IPL in six innings. He has bowled 34 deliveries to the Windies all-rounder and conceded just 44 runs in the tournament.