IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders' Pat Cummins equals MS Dhoni's seven-year-old record batting at No. 7 against MI

New Delhi, October 16: Australia pacer Pat Cummins slammed a quickfire half-century against Mumbai Indians and helped his team Kolkata Knight Riders post 148-5 in 20 overs.
The right-handed batsman scored a valiant unbeaten knock of 53 off 36 deliveries. Along with his captain Eoin Morgan, Cummins forged a partnership of 87 runs for the seventh wicket.
Cummins' knock included five fours and two sixes as the number one Test bowler of the world also equalled a record set by Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. Dhoni had scored also scored a half-century against Rohit Sharma's side in the final of IPL 2013 while batting at no.7.
IPL 2020: KKR vs MI: Pat Cummins outshines Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik with half-century
Cummins - who outshone several of his teammates and some top-quality batsmen in IPL 2020 - with his batting exploits has so far hit more sixes than the likes of MS Dhoni, Glenn Maxwell, Rishabh Pant, Andre Russell, etc.
The Australian, who reached 126 runs in 7 innings this season with the bat, surpassed his teammates Karthik (119 in 8 innings), Russell (83 in 7 innings), King XI Punjab's Glenn Maxwell (58 in 7 innings), Rajasthan Royals' Robin Uthappa (83 in 6 innings) and Chennai Super Kings' Kedhar Jadhav (58 in 4 innings).
