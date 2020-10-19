IPL 2020: KXIP vs MI: Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians in a double Super Over finish - Here's how it panned out

Having restricted Rohit Sharma's side to 176/6 in the stipulated 20 overs, Kings XI Punjab did well in the run chase but Jasprit Bumrah turned the tables when he clean bowled in-form KL Rahul for 77 in the 18th over.

Punjab needed 9 runs to win from the final and it boiled down to 2 from the last delivery. But Chris Jordan was run out while taking a double and the match ended in a tie as KXIP were restricted to 176/6 in the set 20 overs.

The match entered the Super Over and this is how the action unfolded into the middle as it took two Super Overs to decide the match.

SUPER OVER 1:

KXIP batting: KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran walked into the middle to bat and Rohit Sharma handed the ball to his most-trusted lieutenant Jasprit Bumrah.

Ball 1: 1 Run - A low full toss on off from Bumrah and Rahul hit it straight to extra cover in the circle. KXIP - 1/0.

Ball 2: Wicket! Nicholas Pooran tried to hit the high full toss delivery from Bumrah and Anukul Roy took a brilliant catch running backwards over off-side. Pooran has his second duck in yet another super-over. KXIP - 1/1. Deepak Hooda came into the middle for KXIP.

Ball 3: 1 Run - Bumrah bowled another full-paced low full toss on Rahul's pad, the batsman plays it fine but the ball can't get past fine-leg and all he could get was take a single. KXIP - 2/1.

Ball 4: 1 Run: Bumrah bowled another pad-lined full toss to Deepak Hooda and the batsman mistimed it but the batsmen could only pick a single as KL Rahul wanted the strike. KXIP - 3/1.

Ball 5: 2 Runs: Bumrah continued showing why he's considered the best in the business, especially in the death overs as he conceded a couple to Rahul. Bumrah continued bowling one pacy yorker after another. KXIP - 5/1.

Ball 6: Wicket! Rahul tried an innovative shot on the final delivery to get a boundary off the reverse sweep, but Bumrah trapped him in front of the stumps. KXIP - 5/2. All out. MI needed six runs to win the super over.

MI batting: Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock came into the middle to score those 6 runs for their side and Mohammed Shami was asked to bowl.

Ball 1: 1 Run: QDK attempted a scoop shot on the first ball but it turned into an inside-edge onto his own pad and the ball then rolled away into point region. MI - 1/0; 5 runs needed from 5 balls.

Ball 2: 1 Run: Shami conceded just another single, this time to Rohit with a full-paced, full-length, on off but the batsman's chip shot produced him a single. MI - 2/0; 4 needed from 4 balls.

Ball 3: 1 Run: A wide yorker from Shami to QDK. The batsman directed the ball towards deep point and earned a single. MI - 3/0; 3 needed from 3 balls.

Ball 4: Dot Ball: Brilliant yorker from Shami as he bowls a well-directed delivery to Rohit's foot. Rohit could only guide it to the backward point but fails to rotate the strike. MI - 3/0; 3 needed from 2 balls.

Ball 5: 1 Run: Rohit tried to shuffle across and ramp it over the keeper and they pocket a quick one before Shami can clean up. Meanwhile, Rahul decides to review as well, the result turns in Rohit's favour. MI - 4/0; 2 needed from the final ball.

Ball 6: Run Out! Quinton de Kock tried to squeeze a double and take his team home but the fielder gathered the ball in time and threw it towards wicketkeeper's end. KL Rahul collected the ball and dislodged the bails before the batsman could make it to the crease. Replays confirmed he's out and it's a tie again. The match will witness another SUPER OVER. MI - 5/1.

SUPER OVER 2

According to the rule:

# Any batsman dismissed in any previous Super Over shall be ineligible to bat in following Super Over.

# Any bowler who bowled in the previous Super Over shall be ineligible to bowl in subsequent Super Over. Which meant - No Bumrah, Shami, Rahul, Pooran, QDK.

Mumbai Indians were to bat first! Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya will bat for their team and Chris Jordan will bowl the over for Punjab.

MI batting:

Ball 1: 1 Run: Jordan bowls a perfect yorker to Pollard and the batsman could only toe-end it down to long-on. MI - 1/0

Ball 2: Wide! Jordan bowls towards off stumps to Pandya, but the ball was too wide off the pitch. MI - 2/0.

Ball 2: 1 Run: Jordan bowls another yorker to Pandya and the batsman mistimes it away to deep mid-wicket to get a single. MI - 3/0.

Ball 3: Four: Jordan bowls outside off-stump to Pollard, and the batsman hits it towards cover region for a boundary. MI - 7/0.

Ball 4: Wide: Jordan bowls a yorker towards leg stumps against Pollard but failed in the line. MI - 8/0

Ball 4: Run Out! Pollard hit the ball towards cow corner and attempted a double but Arshdeep Singh's flat throw denied them an already non-existent second and Pandya fell short of the crease. MI 9/1

Ball 5: Dot Ball: Jordan bowled a wide one to Pollard outside off. Pollard tried to hit it with a full swing of the bat, but the umpire heard something and gave it out. Pollard reviewed it and the replays showed there was no contact between bat and ball. MI - 9/1

Ball 6: 2 Runs: What an effort from Mayank Agarwal at long-off as he converted a certain six into a double. Pollard hit the ball for a maximum but an alert Mayank jumps full stretch near the long-on boundary and threw the ball back inside while still airborne. MI - 11/1; KXIP require 12 runs to win the match.

KXIP batting: Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal step into the middle to bat while Trent Boult will bowl for Mumbai.

Ball 1: SIX!! Universe Boss hits the juicy full toss from Boult but Chris Gayle hammers it into the sight-screen for a maximum. KXIP - 6/0; 6 needed from 5 balls.

Ball 2: 1 Run: Gayle tried to heave it away but mistimes and they could only get a single. KXIP - 7/0; 5 needed off 4.

Ball 3: Four: Boult bowls it in the slot and Agarwal times it to perfection towards mid-off for a boundary. KXIP - 11/0; 1 needed to win off 3.

Ball 4: That's it! Punjab win; Mayank gets another boundary, this time toward long-on and the celebrations begin in KXIP camp.